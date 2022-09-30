The Bombay High Court Wednesday cleared the name of Kerala CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son, Binoy Kodiyeri, by quashing two FIRs filed against him in an alleged rape case. The court disposed of the two pleas after it was informed that the accused had paid compensation of Rs 80 lakhs to the victim.

Bombay high court accepts Rs 80 lakh settlement, disposes of Binoy Kodiyeri ‘rape’ case https://t.co/y8BFpUSOjj — TOI Cities (@TOICitiesNews) September 30, 2022

Binoy is the elder son of former CPIM state secretary and former Home Minister Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

Accepting the settlement, the Bombay High Court quashed the FIRs against Binoy Kodiyeri.

In 2019, a woman accused Binoy of sexual abuse on the false promise of marriage in a complaint filed with Mumbai’s Oshiwara Police. The Bihar woman also claimed to have an 8-year-old child from the relationship and demanded compensation to raise her son. Later, an audio clip also surfaced in which Binoy Kodiyeri was allegedly heard threatening the victim asking her to settle the rape complaints filed against him.

Binoy had reportedly absconded from the Mumbai Police after the charges were filed against him on a complaint by the woman.

In 2019, Binoy filed an anticipatory bail plea, which was granted to him by the Bombay HC on July 3, 2019 on a personal bond of Rs 25000 and one or two sureties in a similar amount.

Binoy thereafter approached the High Court, saying that the woman falsely implicated him.

The complainant, a former bar dancer (33), opposed the bail saying that if Binoy was granted bail, he would harm her and her child. She feared that Binoy was the son of a powerful politician, a former State Home Minister from Kerala, whose party is in power.

Binoy’s lawyer, Ashok Gupte, however, aggressively opposed the complainant’s charges, claiming that the “trumped-up case” was the result of the complainant’s failed attempt to blackmail him.

After several hearings in teh case, the court ordered a DNA test. When the move to settle the matter outside of court began, the woman asked the court to make the DNA test findings public.

Bombay High Court orders Binoy Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and an accused in a rape case, to undergo DNA test. Report of DNA test will be submitted in Court in a sealed envelope.Matter adjourned till 26th August. pic.twitter.com/wqG5faAG9n — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2019

Now, after three years, Binoy Kodiyari submitted a document before the court that stated that both parties mutually agreed on the compensation to raise the child born to the woman. A Division Bench of Justices RP Mohitedere and SM Modak on September 27, 2022, dismissed the case after the CPM minister’s son stated that he had already transferred the compensation amount and the woman chose to withdraw the accusations.

Reportedly, in 2018, Binoy Kodiyeri was also accused of cheating a Dubai-based travel agency of Rs 13 crore. Hasan Ismaeel Abdulla Almarzooqi, the owner of Dubai-based JAAS Tourism LLC, had sought the help of Indian authorities in extraditing Binoy from India to Dubai alleging that he has cheated him for an amount of Rs 7.87 crores, which goes up to Rs 13 crores including bank interests and legal charges.

Younger son of senior Kerala CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan arrested for money laundering

Interestingly, besides Binoy Kodiyeri, Kerala Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) General Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s younger son has also been embroiled in several controversies.

In October 2020, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Binoy Kodiyeri’s younger brother Bineesh Kodiyeri in connection with a drug case and for his involvement in money laundering. Bineesh Kodiyeri was arrested after Enforcement Directorate had unearthed his links to one of the main accused in the Sandalwood drug case – Mohammed Anoop. Earlier on September 9, Bineesh was grilled by the ED for his alleged role in the Kerala gold smuggling racket that has direct links to the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.