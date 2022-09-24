Saturday, September 24, 2022
Uttarakhand: Resort owned by son of ex-BJP minister Pulkit Arya bulldozed on CM Dhami’s orders, was arrested for murder of receptionist Ankita Bhandari

Abhinav Kumar, Special Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister informed that the process of the demolition of the resort was being carried out on the orders of Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. Following the murder of Ankita Bhandari, CM directed district magistrates to take necessary action against all the illegally running resorts in the state.

OpIndia Staff
Ankita Bhandari's murder accused Pulkit Arya's resort in Rishikesh demolished on CM Dhami's orders
A day after Uttarakhand police arrested Pulkit Arya, son of a former BJP minister, and two employees of a resort he owns, on charges of the murder of Ankita Bhandari, a 19-year-receptionist, authorities started the process of demolition of Vanatara Resort in Rishikesh, which is owned by Pulkit Arya.

Abhinav Kumar, Special Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister informed that the process of the demolition of the resort was being carried out on the orders of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Following the murder of Ankita Bhandari, Uttarakhand Chief Minister directed district magistrates to take necessary action against all the illegally running resorts in the state.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister directed an examination into all state resorts. He stated that information about the working conditions of employees at hotels, resorts, and guest homes throughout the state should be obtained and that complaints in this respect should be treated seriously.

Yesterday (September 23), following the arrest of the three persons in the case of Ankita Bhandari, CM Dhami assured that the strictest punishment will be given for such crimes. “Today, the Director General of Police in the Secretariat has been instructed to take strict action regarding the Rishikesh incident. Whoever has committed this heinous crime will be punished severely. Police are doing their job. Justice will be ensured to the victim,” he said.

ANI quoted CM Dhami as saying, “It’s unfortunate. Police is working, they have done their work for making the arrests. Strictest punishment would be given for such heinous crimes, whoever be the criminal.”

Ankita Bhandari murder

On Friday, September 23, the Uttarakhand Police arrested three persons in the case of Ankita Bhandari who had gone missing five days ago from a resort in Pauri district. The three arrested persons have been identified as Pulkit Arya who is the son of former state minister Vinod Arya, resort manager Ankit, and another person named Saurabh.

According to the reports, Ankita worked as a receptionist in the Yamkeshwar Vidhan Sabha’s Ganga Bhojpur resort named Vanantra resort which is owned by Pulkit Arya. She was reported missing five days ago. However, the police launched an investigation after the girl’s family reported a missing case and feared murder. The culprits have informed police that Ankita was murdered after an argument with her as she was refusing the demand of the resort owner for sexual favour for himself and his guests in the resort.

The police interrogated the three accused who confirmed that Ankita Bhandari had been murdered. According to ASP Shekhar Suyal, the three accused murdered the girl and threw her in the Rishikesh Chila barrage. 

So far, the police have not recovered the dead body of the girl and are investigating the case.

