Comedian and AAP leader Shyam Rangeela attacked by AAP supporters for mocking Bhagwant Mann, forced to clarify over ‘drunk’ joke

In a tweet, he wrote, "As far as I think Bhagwant Mann Ji not only had liquor but also insisted on flying the plane in 'Oye aaj plan main chalawanga' style. This is why he was deplaned."

OpIndia Staff
Shyam Rangeela
AAP leader Shyam Rangeela made a joke on CM Bhagwant Mann and got attacked by AAP workers (Image: News NCR/Fresh Headlines)
10

On September 20, comedian and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Shyam Rangeela was attacked by AAP workers on social media after he made a joke about Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the incident where he was deplaned in Germany.

In a tweet, he wrote, “As far as I think Bhagwant Mann Ji not only had liquor but also insisted on flying the plane in ‘Oye aaj plan main chalawanga’ style. This is why he was deplaned.” The tweet was followed by emojis. Rangeela is a well-known comedian who got famous by doing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mimicry. Recently, he joined AAP.

Following his joke, several AAP workers attacked him on social media. Sujeet Sachan said, “I think Shyam Rangeela Ji has submitted his ID to BJP’s office.”

AAP supporter M Suthar said, “Don’t make a joke of CM level respected post without verification of the news. You can criticize, but don’t spread fake narrative.”

Twitter user Sanjay Rathi said, “Have you left AAP, or are you demeaning AAP while staying in the party?”

Twitter user Uzair said, “Have you left the party Rangeela bhai?”

Twitter user Chandra S Joshi said, “Don’t you think it is below the belt joke? I guess that you are not fit for AAP.”

Following the criticism, Rangeela issued a clarification saying he was a comedian first and his ‘joke’ should be taken as a ‘joke.’ He said, “I did not prove in any way that the news is true, I am first of all a comedian, and that’s why I wrote clearly above that ‘I think. Fake News is common with everyone, and people make fun of it. Please take it as a joke. Thank you.”

It is interesting to see AAP workers attacking the AAP leader for a mere joke. Especially since the top leadership of AAP often launches personal attacks on political rivals and their leader Arvind Kejriwal has even had to submit written apologies for baseless allegations against political leaders.

