Monday, September 19, 2022
HomeNews ReportsAAP denies claims that Bhagwant Mann was deplaned in Germany for being drunk
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

AAP denies claims that Bhagwant Mann was deplaned in Germany for being drunk

Chief Spokesperson of AAP Malwinder Singh Kang said, “The dirty tricks department of our political opponents is spreading these canards to defame our CM. They cannot digest that CM Mann is working hard to get investment in Punjab. The CM is returning as per schedule.

OpIndia Staff
Bhagwant Mann
AAP denied claims that Bhagwant Mann was removed from plane in Germany as he was drunk (Image: Sentinal Assam)
7

On September 19, Aam Aadmi Party denied the claims that suggested Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was deplaned in Germany for being drunk. CM Mann was on an eight-day trip to Germany and returned to India yesterday.

Notably, his trip has been surrounded by controversies. There were reports on Sunday that the delay in his return was due to the reason that he was deplaned from the plane at Frankfurt airport in Germany on Saturday as he was in an inebriated state. AAP has ‘strongly denied’ the claims and called them false and frivolous.

Chief Spokesperson of AAP Malwinder Singh Kang said, “The dirty tricks department of our political opponents is spreading these canards to defame our CM. They cannot digest that CM Mann is working hard to get investment in Punjab. The CM is returning as per schedule. He was to land here on Sunday night, and he has already landed in Delhi.”

The state government officials in Punjab, however, have been claiming that CM Mann failed to board the flight back from Germany because of “an emergency health condition.”

BMW denied the Punjab government’s claims of setting up a plant in the state

CM Mann’s Germany trip stirred a controversy after BMW denied any plans to set up a plant in Punjab. The clarification from the luxury car maker company came after Aam Aadmi Party claimed that BMW agreed to set up an automobile part manufacturing plant in Punjab.

The company said that “BMW Group is firmly committed to its Indian operations with its manufacturing plant in Chennai, a parts warehouse in Pune, a training center in Gurgaon NCR, and a well-developed dealer network across major metropolitans of the country,” and it has no plans to make additional investment for a new plant in Punjab.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAAP ticket price, Bhagwant Mann drunk, Kejriwal drunk video
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Chants of ‘Death to Muslims’: How wild allegations by Leicester Police Chief endangered the lives of the Hindu community

OpIndia Staff -
The Leicester police have been at the forefront of a misinformation campaign that endangered the lives of Hindus in the city, following the Asia Cup group stage match between India and Pakistan on August 28.
News Reports

Chandigarh University Video Leak: Police detain third accused, a 31-year-old man, from Shimla

OpIndia Staff -
One accused Sunny Mehta, who is believed to be the man the Chandigarh University girl sent the videos, was arrested last night.

Chandigarh University video leak: Administration agrees to students’ demands after day long protests, read details

17 Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Assam for preaching Islam on tourist visas, had returned after being sent back

Delhi BJP leader accuses AAP MLA Somnath Bharti of trying to grab Deer Park land for a Muslim graveyard and to build a road...

Jawhar Sircar’s tryst with fake news, life and times of the TMC MP

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,122FollowersFollow
27,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com