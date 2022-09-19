On September 19, Aam Aadmi Party denied the claims that suggested Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was deplaned in Germany for being drunk. CM Mann was on an eight-day trip to Germany and returned to India yesterday.

Notably, his trip has been surrounded by controversies. There were reports on Sunday that the delay in his return was due to the reason that he was deplaned from the plane at Frankfurt airport in Germany on Saturday as he was in an inebriated state. AAP has ‘strongly denied’ the claims and called them false and frivolous.

Chief Spokesperson of AAP Malwinder Singh Kang said, “The dirty tricks department of our political opponents is spreading these canards to defame our CM. They cannot digest that CM Mann is working hard to get investment in Punjab. The CM is returning as per schedule. He was to land here on Sunday night, and he has already landed in Delhi.”

The state government officials in Punjab, however, have been claiming that CM Mann failed to board the flight back from Germany because of “an emergency health condition.”

BMW denied the Punjab government’s claims of setting up a plant in the state

CM Mann’s Germany trip stirred a controversy after BMW denied any plans to set up a plant in Punjab. The clarification from the luxury car maker company came after Aam Aadmi Party claimed that BMW agreed to set up an automobile part manufacturing plant in Punjab.

The company said that “BMW Group is firmly committed to its Indian operations with its manufacturing plant in Chennai, a parts warehouse in Pune, a training center in Gurgaon NCR, and a well-developed dealer network across major metropolitans of the country,” and it has no plans to make additional investment for a new plant in Punjab.