On Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stance on the continuing Russia-Ukraine conflict, saying, “He was correct!” Macron referred to Prime Minister Modi’s statement, in which he told Russian President Vladimir Putin that this is not an era of war. “Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India was correct when he said the time is not for war. It is not to get revenge on the West or to pit the West against the East. It is time for our sovereign equal states to come together to meet the issues we face collectively, ” he stated.

Macron made the statement at the 77th United Nations General Assembly, which is now taking place in New York City. PM Modi and Russian President Putin recently met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

PM Modi stated during the meeting, “Today’s era is not one of war, as I mentioned on the phone. Today we will get the opportunity to discuss how we might go forward on the path of peace. For numerous decades, India and Russia have maintained a close relationship.”

“We spoke on the phone multiple times on India-Russia bilateral relations and other issues. We must find solutions to the issues of food security, fuel security, and fertilizers. I’d like to appreciate Russia and Ukraine for their assistance in evacuating our students from Ukraine,” PM Modi added.

In response to Prime Minister Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that he is aware of India’s stance on the Ukraine crisis and that “we want all of this to stop as quickly as possible.” Putin stated that Russia-India relations are in the form of a privileged strategic partnership that is rapidly developing.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan also backed PM Modi’s stand, saying the US welcomes it. He said PM Modi made a statement of principle on behest of what he believes is right.

“I think what Prime Minister Modi said — a statement of principle on behalf of what he believes is right and just — was very much welcomed by the United States and for the Indian leadership, which has longstanding relationships in Moscow, from the very top all the way through the Russian government, to persist to reinforce that message that now is the time for the war to end,” Sullivan said in response to a question about PM Modi’s statement on the sidelines of the SCO Summit.

Since meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Shanghai Corporation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is getting praise from the American media. The meeting between PM Modi and President Putin dominated the headlines in the United States.

The American mainstream media has hailed Prime Minister Modi and reported that he has rebuked Russian President Vladimir Putin over the Ukraine conflict. The Washington Post published an article titled ‘Modi reprimands Putin on Ukraine’ on PM Modi and President Putin’s conversation at the SCO meeting, in which it was reported, complimenting PM Modi, that the Indian Prime Minister told the Russian President, ‘This is not a moment for war.’ According to the Washington Post, this was stunning, and PM Modi rebuked Putin, stating, ‘Today’s era is not one of war, and I have spoken to you on the phone about this.’ The Washington Post called it a “rare contempt”.

Similarly, the lead story in New York Times on September 16 was “Amid Russia’s growing international isolation, India’s leader tells Putin that today is no time for war”. NYT wrote that it underlined Russia’s increasing international isolation. Forbes wrote that it marked the first public criticism of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine by India after months of neutrality. CNBC went ahead and claimed that Modi directly assailed Putin over the nearly seven-month-long conflict in Ukraine. Politico described it as yet another diplomatic setback hit by Putin, saying that Modi’s disapproval came just a day after Putin publicly admitted that China’s President Xi Jinping harbored “questions” and “concerns” over the war. CNN also called it the latest in a series of setbacks for the Russian leader.