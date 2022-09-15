Thursday, September 15, 2022
‘There will be bloodshed in the country if Gyanvapi verdict is against Muslims’: Babri petitioner Haji Mehboob

Haji Mehboob said that Muslims lost the Babri site because they showed no interest in opposing the Supreme Court verdict, and that's why the matter has died down, but the same will not happen with Gyanvapi

OpIndia Staff
The district court in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, delivered a crucial decision in the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi Masjid dispute on Tuesday. The court ruled in favour of the Hindus accepting the maintainability of the petition seeking to worship Hindu Gods and Goddesses in the mosque premises and rejected the plea of the Anjuman Committee that had petitioned the court to dismiss the plea by the Hindus. Following this, Haji Mehboob, a former party in Babri Masjid- Shri Ramjanmbhoomi land dispute, made a made a controversial statement saying that there will be bloodshed in the country if the final verdict in the Gyanvapi case is against the Muslims.

He said that if Gyanvapi verdict turns out to be like the Babdi verdict, it will not be good and the nation will have to pay the price for this and there will be nothing left in the country other than bloodshed and murders. He said that what is happening in Gyanvapi is not right, and Muslims will not accept the court’s verdict if it goes against them, unlike the way the Babri verdict was accepted. Haji Mehboob said that Muslims lost the Babri site because they showed no interest in opposing the Supreme Court verdict, and that’s why the matter has died down, but the same will not happen with Gyanvapi.

Haji Mehboob further said that if the government and the RSS do anything wrong, the country will face widespread violence. He also stated that Gyanvapi is and will continue to be a mosque. It is notable that the Muslim side has stated that they will appeal the court’s ruling to a higher court.

Haji Mehboob is known for his controversial statements, and he was a party on behalf of Babri Masjid in the Ramjanmabhoomi dispute. The construction of Ramlala’s magnificent and grand Ram temple is underway at the Janmabhoomi.

When Haji Mehboob threatened ‘nationwide agitation’ if the court rules in favour of Hindus

This is not the first time Haji Mehboob has made such provocative remarks. In the month of May this year, when the Varanasi court ordered the sealing of the palace inside the Gyanvapi Masjid after the court-ordered survey was conducted and a Shivling-like structure was found, Haji Mehboob had alleged that the developments around the Gyanvapi and Mathura case are nothing but the conspiracy of the RSS and BJP. He had then also threatened a “nationwide agitation”. Haji Mehboob also called the Shivling found inside the Wazukhana of the Gyanvapi Masjid a ‘Fawwara’ (fountain).

