On Tuesday, September 27, a video clip from a TV debate went viral on Twitter, showing a Muslim scholar exchanging unpleasantries with another panellist.

Zee Hindustan journalist Tushar Srivastava posted a 0.04-second clip from a debate show on Prime TV in which BJP’s Shafayat Hussain asks Maulana Aamir Sabri, “Muslim scholar kahan se peda hue aap,” to which the latter replies, “Tumhari g**nd se.”

The Muslim scholar’s unrestrained use of expletives on national television amused Netizens. As is customary, the clip soon went viral with users erupting into endless jokes and memes on the microblogging site Twitter.

This particular footage was from a debate show that aired on Prime TV on September 22. The debate show was on the recent massive searches and raids that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out on properties linked to the radical Muslim outfit Popular Front of India (PFI).

The anchor Gaurav Srivastav opened the debate by discussing how the National Investigation Agency, on the intervening night of September 21 and September 22, conducted several raids on locations linked to the Islamist organization Popular Front of India (PFI) across 10 states, including Bihar, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana.

The anchor asked the panellists if they believe the crackdown on the radical outfit, which on the surface calls itself a neo-social movement allegedly committed to empowering people from minority communities, Dalits, and other weaker sections of society, but has always been at the heart of many riots, criminal activities, anti-Hindu activities, is justified.

As the argument progressed, the panellists began to oppose and contradict each other, but at roughly 19.55 minutes into the debate, it reached its pinnacle. At this point, Maulana Aamir Sabri began defending the radical organisation and criticising the BJP administration and federal agencies for cracking down on PFI. He is heard calling the searches on PFI members a BJP government plot to divert people’s attention away from the real issues.

Shafayat Hussain, the BJP leader, interrupted the Maulana and asked him to list a few “real issues.” As soon as this question was posed to him, the Maulana became upset. The debate became increasingly heated from this point on, with the two panellists bickering with one other.

Gaurav Srivastav, the anchor, attempted to settle down the two panellists at points, but they did not appear to listen. While the BJP leader pressed the Maulana to explain where he obtained his education, the latter continued to hurl insults at the BJP leader.

At around 19.55-minutes, the agitated BJP leader asked the Maulana “Muslim scholar kahan se peda hue aap,” to which the latter replied, “Tumhari g**nd se.”

Following that, the two engaged in a verbal spat, with both mouthing profanities at the other. Amusingly, while the two continued to argue, the rest of the panellists remained calmly on the sidelines and observed the two dispute.

The particular clip from the debate triggered a meme fest on the microblogging site.

Second round of raids on PFI underway

Meanwhile, on September 27, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), along with other investigation agencies, carried out the second round of raids on the Islamist organisation Popular Front of India. As per reports, the raids took place in eight different states and the investigation agencies detained several members of the organisation.

NIA has reportedly received a lot of crucial information during the interrogation of the PFI leaders who were arrested during the first round of the raids. Based on the information, NIA, state police, and other investigation agencies carried out the second round of raids against the organisation.

Round one of NIA raids on PFI

On September 22, the NIA, Enforcement Directorate and state police in 15 states raided locations linked to PFI. The raids were carried out at 93 locations in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Bihar and Manipur. Over 100 PFI leaders and members were arrested by the investigation agencies.

The raids were conducted based on the inputs and evidence that the organisation was linked to terror funding across the country. PFI reportedly organised camps to provide arms training and radicalised the members of the community to join banned organisations. PFI chief OMA Salam’s house was also raided during the first round. Similar raids were conducted on September 19 as well.

PFI organised protests

Following the raids, PFI members in 15 states organised protests and accused the government of attacking the organisation. Interestingly, during one of the protests in Pune, PFI members raised ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans.