On Friday (September 9), an unidentified man breached through the security cover of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and tried to snatch away his mike in Hyderabad. As per reports, the incident took place at the MJ Market area in Hyderabad city of Telangana. The Assam CM was scheduled to address a public gathering on the occasion of Ganesh Visharjan.

When a BJP leader was speaking ahead of Assam CM’s speech, all of a sudden, a man wearing a pink scarf climbed onto the stage and got in close proximity to Himanta Biswa Sarma. The heckler made some remarks addressing Sarma and tried to snatch the mike.

#WATCH | Telangana: A man tried to confront Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma by dismantling the mike on a stage at a rally in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/HFX0RqVEd8 — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2022

He was soon overpowered by BJP workers and taken off the stage. The man was heard raising the slogan of ‘Ja KCR’.

All this while, the Assam Chief Minister maintained his composure and was seen smiling at his supporters. The episode was followed by chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ by members of the Bhagyanagar Utsav Committee.

Himanta Biswa Sarma later delivered his speech wherein he defended his decision of demolishing madrassas in Assam for promoting terror activities.

Utterly shameful to see that an unlawful Telangana govt under @TelanganaCMO KCR Garu indulged in providing an evil exposure of security breach of HCM @himantabiswa sir in Hyderabad today!

Is this your govt’s culture to treat another state’s CM??



Highly condemnable!! pic.twitter.com/2NXTPmVUPc — Pijush Hazarika (@Pijush_hazarika) September 9, 2022

While reacting to the incident, Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika said, “Utterly shameful to see that an unlawful Telangana govt under @TelanganaCMO KCR Garu indulged in providing an evil exposure of security breach of Himanta Biswa sir in Hyderabad today!”

He further asked, “Is this your govt’s culture to treat another state’s CM?? Highly condemnable!!”