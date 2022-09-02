Friday, September 2, 2022
HomeNews ReportsJharkhand HC directs CBI to take over probe in Rupesh Pandey murder case, the...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Jharkhand HC directs CBI to take over probe in Rupesh Pandey murder case, the 17-year-old was lynched by an Islamist mob during Saraswati Puja

Earlier, Rupesh's mother Urmila had sought strict action against the culprits and had demanded that the culprits be hanged to death. She also alleged that the police had taken no concrete action in the case.

OpIndia Staff
Jharkhand HC directs CBI to take over investigation in murder case of 17-year-old Rupesh Pandey
Image source- Spicenewsindia.com
5

On Friday, the Jharkhand High Court directed the CBI to take over the investigation in the murder case of Rupesh Pandey. Justice SK Dwivedi was hearing the criminal writ petition filed by Urmila Pandey, mother of the deceased, and stated that further investigation into the case would be conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

According to the reports, the mother of now-deceased Rupesh Pandey had demanded a CBI inquiry in the case and had said that she was dissatisfied with the Police investigation. She had demanded strict action against the culprits who murdered Rupesh during the Saraswati Puja Visarjan procession in Jharkhand.

Rupesh Pandey was lynched by a mob of Islamists in the middle of a ruckus that emerged when a Saraswati Visarjan procession was passing from Lakhna Dulmaha Imambada of the Nai Taand village in Hazaribagh on February 6. The 17-year-old son of Sikandar Pandey who was part of the religious procession was badly beaten amid the ruckus. He was declared dead when taken to the hospital.

OpIndia had accessed the copy of Rupesh’s post-mortem report which had revealed gruesome details. According to Dr Gaurav Sharma, blood clots had developed and internal organs had failed as a result of the damage inflicted upon him. Injury marks were found all over the body, including the eyes, ears, chest, belly, and legs. Strong and heavy items were used in the attack. A sharp weapon has been used against him. Strangulation attempts were made. The ear, neck, and lower sections of the chest all had wounds.

Earlier, Rupesh’s mother Urmila had sought strict action against the culprits and had demanded that the culprits be hanged to death. She also alleged that the police had taken no concrete action in the case. Also, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India had taken cognizance of the brutal murder of Rupesh Pandey and had sought an action report from the Police in the case.

The criminal complaint against 27 accused Islamists and 100 other unknowns have been registered in Rupesh Pandey’s murder case. The Central Bureau of Investigation will now probe into the case as directed by the Jharkhand High Court.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsRupesh Pandey murder, Jharkhand murder case, hindu boy killed
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Assam govt sends high-level committee to Tamil Nadu to bring back the elephant Joymala after video of her brutal torture went viral

OpIndia Staff -

Notice of appointments of 9 corporation chairpersons in Punjab signed by Arvind Kejiwal emerges, boosts allegations of remote controlled govt

OpIndia Staff -

‘You’re genociding our race, you’re an invader’: Viral video shows a white man harassing and attacking an Indian man in Poland

OpIndia Staff -

One Abdul rapes an Indian medical student in Bangladesh and threatens to make her video public. Here is what she told Opindia

OpIndia Staff -

Aamir Khan Productions accused of plagiarism over the ‘Micchami Dukkadam’ video, had earlier drawn criticism for typos and errors

OpIndia Staff -

SC dismisses PIL seeking the preventive arrest of seer Yati Narsinghanand and Jitendra Tyagi, ban on book ‘Muhammad’: Details

OpIndia Staff -

‘INS Vikrant is massive, it’s a giant, it is distinct and special’, PM Modi while commissioning first Made in India aircraft carrier

OpIndia Staff -

Prayagraj: Hassan and Faizan consume Hookah and non-veg food on boat in Ganga near Nagvasuki temple, police on the lookout after video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -

Ankita murder case: NCPCR to investigate gross negligence by Jharkhand police, says the victim was deprived of proper treatment and hearing

OpIndia Staff -

PM Modi brings the seal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to Indian Navy’s new ensign, previous govts had kept the St George’s cross, a colonial...

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,409FollowersFollow
27,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com