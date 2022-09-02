On Friday, the Jharkhand High Court directed the CBI to take over the investigation in the murder case of Rupesh Pandey. Justice SK Dwivedi was hearing the criminal writ petition filed by Urmila Pandey, mother of the deceased, and stated that further investigation into the case would be conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

According to the reports, the mother of now-deceased Rupesh Pandey had demanded a CBI inquiry in the case and had said that she was dissatisfied with the Police investigation. She had demanded strict action against the culprits who murdered Rupesh during the Saraswati Puja Visarjan procession in Jharkhand.

Rupesh Pandey was lynched by a mob of Islamists in the middle of a ruckus that emerged when a Saraswati Visarjan procession was passing from Lakhna Dulmaha Imambada of the Nai Taand village in Hazaribagh on February 6. The 17-year-old son of Sikandar Pandey who was part of the religious procession was badly beaten amid the ruckus. He was declared dead when taken to the hospital.

OpIndia had accessed the copy of Rupesh’s post-mortem report which had revealed gruesome details. According to Dr Gaurav Sharma, blood clots had developed and internal organs had failed as a result of the damage inflicted upon him. Injury marks were found all over the body, including the eyes, ears, chest, belly, and legs. Strong and heavy items were used in the attack. A sharp weapon has been used against him. Strangulation attempts were made. The ear, neck, and lower sections of the chest all had wounds.

Earlier, Rupesh’s mother Urmila had sought strict action against the culprits and had demanded that the culprits be hanged to death. She also alleged that the police had taken no concrete action in the case. Also, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India had taken cognizance of the brutal murder of Rupesh Pandey and had sought an action report from the Police in the case.

The criminal complaint against 27 accused Islamists and 100 other unknowns have been registered in Rupesh Pandey’s murder case. The Central Bureau of Investigation will now probe into the case as directed by the Jharkhand High Court.