The distraught mother of Rupesh Pandey, a 17-year-old Hindu youth who was killed by an Islamist mob during the Saraswati Puja Visarjan procession in Jharkhand, has demanded justice for her minor son’s brutal murder. She has demanded that the culprits be hanged. Rupesh Pandey was lynched by a mob of Islamists in the middle of a ruckus that emerged when a Saraswati Visarjan procession was passing from Lakhna Dulmaha Imambada of the Nai Taand village in Hazaribagh on Febriary 6.

In a video, the devastated mother, who lost her young son to a bloodthirsty Islamist mob, for no fault of his own, is heard saying: “I don’t want anything else, simply return my son to me. They have taken away the apple of our eye. We cannot bear the loss, we are going crazy. So far, no concrete action has been taken by the police. I’m alone. My son was my only hope. I do not keep well. Somehow we were making ends meet”.

Rupesh’s mother recalled receiving a call from a doctor on the day of the incident, informing her that her son was lying unconscious. When she arrived, the cops refused to let her see Rupesh, she claimed.

Remembering her minor son, Rupesh’s mother said brusquely: “Either hang the culprits or give them to me. I will kill them. Just like they tortured and brutally hacked my son to death, I would kill them too.”

Another family member stated that the police were bribed, which is why no action was taken in the matter. She said that if Rupesh’s killers are not arrested and awarded death sentence in the next 24 hours, all the women would take to the streets to protest. “Look for them and present them before us. A family member of the culprit’s family should also be executed, just like my son was”, lamented another lady from Rupesh’s family.

Lynching of Rupesh Pandey dicsussed in the Parliament

Sanjay Seth, a BJP MP from Ranchi, broached the subject in parliament, describing the heinous murder of the minor youth as a case of mob lynching.

“Incidents of mob lynching are increasing continually in Jharkhand,” he stated in Parliament. “The entire state is filled with a sense of doom and gloom. Intellectuals who protest and burn candles are deafeningly quiet. Rupesh Pandey, a victim of mob lynching, deserves to be compensated. As a result, the matter should be investigated by the CBI,” the BJP MP added.

Demanding justice for Rupesh Kumar Pandey in the Jharkhand Assembly, BJP MP Sunil Kumar Singh said:

MP Sunil Singh further said: “The hooliganism was fostered in such a way that internet services had to be snapped in Hazaribagh and adjoining areas of Giridih, Chatra, and Ramgarh, only to be restored yesterday. Through this platform, I’d like to ask the Home Ministry whether those who constitute the majority of the country have the freedom to practise their religion or not. Because the manner the horrible executions in Jharkhand are carried out is based on communalism. Speaker sir, I’m also stating this because people with such a dual character, who are seeking for votes by wearing a janeu and visting various temples in Uttar Pradesh and travelling to the banks of the Ganges, are putting on a cruel front by sitting in power in Jharkhand. This must come to an end.”

In Giridih, Jharkhand, a procession was also held to seek justice for Rupesh Kumar Pandey. ‘Hemant Soren Gaddi Chhod’ (Hemant Soren step down) slogans were raised throughout the procession. There was also a demand that the killers be hanged.

Candlelight march held in multiple cities in protest murder of minor Hindu boy by Islamists

Earlier in the day, OpIndia reported how candle marches were organized in various cities of Jharkhand in protest of Rupesh Pandey’s murder by Islamists during Saraswati Visarjan. Moreover, hundereds of Hindus have taken to the streets demandng capital punishment for the killers of Rupesh Pandey. In Jamua of Giridih, Vishwa Hindu Parishad protested against the murder of Rupesh Pandey in Barhi by taking out a candle march on Thursday evening.

People raised slogans for Rupesh Pandey and demanded justice. They questioned the government about the law and order in the state. A tribute meeting was organized at Jamua Chowk. People offered flowers to Rupesh’s photograph and prayed for his soul to attain Sadgati.

People have warned that if strict action is not taken against the culprits, the protests will be more aggressive.

Social medis users have also been demanding justice for the deceased minor by trending hashtag #JusticeForRupeshPanday.

Candle march for #RupeshPandey in Jharkhand’s Chatra who was recently lynched by #Aslam and his jihadi friends. Thousands of #Hindus r on road to demand #JusticeForRupeshPanday .



A crime report has been registered against 27 accused Muslims and 100 other unknowns and several leaders have come in the front to support the family of the boy. On 10th February 2022, various cities and towns in Jharkhand witnessed the outrage of the Hindu community over this incident of lynching by Islamists.