The Kerala police have arrested two madarsa teachers for sexually assaulting their students in two separate cases, one in Thrissur and another in Rahul Gandhi’s constituency of Wayanad.

As per reports, a man from Azhikode named Pazhuparambil Nasimuddin was arrested from Kodungallur city in the Thrissur district of Kerala. A madarsa teacher in Methala Kandamkulam, Nasimuddin tried to molest a minor boy when he came to study at the Islamic seminary.

A case was registered based on the complaint of the victim’s father. Following his arrest, Nasimuddin was produced before a local court and sent to custody.

Madarsa teacher arrested for sexually assaulting student in Wayanad

In another case, a 55-year-old Tayil Abdullah Muslyar was apprehended by the police for molesting an underage student in Congress scion Rahul Gandhi’s constituency of Wayanad on September 4 this year.

Reportedly, the accused is a resident of Naikkatti Matamangalam Kirakkampam. Muslyar grabbed the female student by her hand when she came to study at the madarsa. He then continued to behave in a sexually inappropriate manner.

Following the incident, the victim registered a complaint with Childline, a national emergency number for care and protection of children. A ccase was registered by the Batheri police under the provisions of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

Tayil Abdullah Muslyar was then arrested and remanded to custody by a local court. The cops are now investigating whether he had sexually harassed other students in the Islamic seminary. The victim is now being provided with counselling services.