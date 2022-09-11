On September 11, a Khap Mahapanchayat was held in Hisar where they demanded a CBI inquiry into the death of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sonali Phogat. The Khap representatives have given an ultimatum till September 23 to order the probe by a central agency. They added in case the CBI probe is not ordered, another Khap Mahapanchayat will be held on September 24 and they will decide on a strict course of action.

We demand a CBI investigation into the case. We have no hopes from the government now, received no assurance from them: Yashodhara Phogat, Sonali Phogat’s daughter pic.twitter.com/a37RBoRVkn — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2022

A team of 15 people including 5 members of Phogat’s family was formed at the Khap Mahapanchayat. Yashodhara, daughter of Sonali Phogat, was also present at the Mahapanchayat. She requested the representatives to support her family’s demand for a CBI probe into the matter to which the representatives agreed.

Notably, on September 9, the Goa Police said in a statement that the senior officials were reviewing the matter and a charge sheet will be filed soon on the objective grounds.

It is further notable that the family members of the BJP leader had sought a CBI probe into the death case several times. Vikar Singh, Sonali Phogat’s nephew, while speaking to news agency ANI said that a plea will be soon filed by the family in Goa High Court to seek a CBI probe. They have already written to Chief Justice of India UU Lalit for the same.

The family is reportedly not satisfied with the probe by Goa Police. They met the Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar and urged him to intervene to bring CBI into the investigation. CM Khattar assured them of the same.

On September 9, a team of Goa Police visited Sant Nagar Resident of the deceased BJP leader located in the Hisar district of Haryana. The team seized three diaries and inspected the bedroom, wardrobe and password-protected locker that belonged to Phogat. The locker was also sealed by the Police.

Death of Sonali Phogat

BJP leader Sonali Phogat was rushed to the hospital after she complained of uneasiness on August 22 where she was declared dead on August 23. Earlier, it was believed she died of a heart attack. However, the post-mortem report revealed she sustained blunt force injury. A murder case was registered based on the report. Earlier, Goa Police also found that she was forcibly drugged by two of her associated who were arrested and named as accused in the alleged murder case.