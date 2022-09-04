On 4th September 2022, movie producer Charmme Kaur tweeted to announce a break from social media. It is notable that the film producer made this announcement after the film Liger recently produced by her failed at the box office.

Charmme Kaur tweeted, “Chill guys! Just taking a break. (from social media). Puri Connects will bounce back. Bigger and better. until then… Live and let Live.”

Chill guys!

Just taking a break

( from social media )@PuriConnects will bounce back 😊

Bigger and Better…

until then,

Live and let Live ❤️ — Charmme Kaur (@Charmmeofficial) September 4, 2022

The film Liger was made with a budget of more than 100 crore rupees. But it miserably failed at the box office. According to reports, Vijay Deverakonda has decided to contribute more than Rs 6 crore to filmmakers who have sustained significant losses. He will be helping Charmme Kaur and the other co-producers because the movie was a financial failure. Apart from the actor, director Puri Jagannadh has also planned to compensate the distributors who have suffered losses due to the box office failure of Liger.

The failure of Liger has also affected Vijay’s next movie Jana Gana Mana, also to be directed by Puri Jagannadh, as the movie’s budget has been reduced significantly. Moreover, both Vijay and Puri Jagannadh have decided to let go of their remuneration for the movie. Instead, they may take a share of the profits if Jana Gana Mana becomes successful at the box office. Like Liger which was made in Telugu and Hindi, Jana Gana Mana will also see a pan India release.

Liger, one of the most anticipated movies of 2022, had a disastrous box office performance. Manoj Desai, executive director of Gaiety Galaxy and Maratha Mandir Cinema, two of the well-known and among oldest theatres in Mumbai, slammed Vijay Deverakonda for his comments on the boycott trends. Vijay Deverakonda has said that those who want to watch the film will watch it anyway and we shall not pay attention to those who boycott the film. Reacting over this, Manoj Desai said that Vijay should have learned lessons from actors Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Taapsee Pannu, all of whom had a rough outing at the box office of late after facing boycott calls for their respective movies.

The Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda and Bollywood actress Ananya Panday’s pan-India film Liger has failed to impress cine-goers. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the sports-action film features Vijay as the titular MMA fighter boxer along with Ananya Pandey. Besides Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, former world heavyweight champion boxer Mike Tyson is seen making a cameo in the film. Now, the film’s miserable performance at the box office is followed by its producer Charmme Kaur taking a break from social media.