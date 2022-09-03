Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has said that the Indian Cricket Team is liked by others in the world of cricket only because they generate the most money, and not because of their cricket. He made these remarks on a PTV show where he was appearing as a cricket expert.

When the anchor of the PTV show asked Hafeez if Indian players are ‘Laadlas’ because they play well or they make more money, Hafeez said that it is only because they generate more revenue.

The former Pakistan captain, who retired from cricket earlier this year, said, “I don’t know a lot, but I definitely know that in our society, whoever is the earner is loved by everyone, is the most ‘laadla’ (pampered), gets the most kisses from everyone.”

Hafeez further added, “India is a revenue-making country. So even in bilateral series across the world, where they get sponsorship, they get a jackpot, it’s hard to deny these things.”

After the show, Hafeez shared the clip of his comments on social media as well to emphasise his point.

Earlier during the ongoing Asia Cup in UAE, Mohammad Hafeez had called Indian captain Rohit Sharma ‘weak, afraid and confused’. Hafeez claimed that Rohit looked weak and afraid when he came out for the toss against Pakistan and that his body language was not good.

Hafeez said, “You see Rohit Sharma’s expression after winning the match. This expression happened after India won by 40 runs. I had talked about Rohit Sharma’s body language, when he came out to toss, he looked weak, he seemed afraid and confused. I am not being able to see Rohit Sharma, whom I have observed during matches playing incredible innings. I think captaincy is putting a lot of pressure on Rohit. He is facing a lot of difficulties.”

India won that match against Pakistan by 5 wickets, and the two rivals are set to face each other again on Sunday.