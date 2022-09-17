On Friday, September 16, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed the bail plea of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut saying that Raut played a crucial role ‘behind the curtains’ in the Patra Chawl redevelopment-related money-laundering case.

In July, the Rajya Sabha member from Shiv Sena was detained in the case and is currently in judicial custody. He has appealed for bail in a special court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases.

In its reply, the ED refuted Sanjay Raut’s allegations that the action against him was taken out of political vendetta or any sort of malice.

“Accused played a significant role in the offense through his proxy and confidant Pravin Raut (a co-accused), to avoid the money trail (Sanjay Raut) has been acting behind curtains,” the ED said.

“Sanjay Raut is a “highly prominent and powerful individual” who, if freed on bail, may tamper with evidence and has previously threatened witnesses,” the Enforcement Directorate added. On September 19, special judge M G Deshpande will hear the arguments from both sides again during the next hearing of the case.

Sanjay Raut’s role in the Patra Chawl Land Scam

The Patra Chawl Land Scam can be traced back to 2007. Patra Chawl, also known as Siddharth Nagar, is a 47-acre area in the North Mumbai district of Goregaon. The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) and Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd (GACPL) signed an agreement in 2007 to build new residences for the chawl’s 672 tenants. Furthermore, GACPL has agreed to build 3,000 units for MHADA. The remaining chawl space was designated for sale to private developers. The original residents of the chawl are yet to receive the flats.

The investigating agency ED claimed that Pravin Raut, a close aide to Sanjay Raut, and other GACPL directors failed to meet the agreed-upon terms.

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a case against GACPL, alleging that the company’s unlawful operations total Rs 1,039.79 crores. The investigation revealed that Pravin Raut had received Rs 100 crores from HDIL. ED also stated that the funds were moved to various accounts held by his family members, business entities, and close associates. Some of the funds were also transferred to accounts related to Shiv Sena politician Sanjay Raut.

Moreover, the agency stated that Varsha Raut, Sanjay Raut’s wife, received Rs 83 lakhs directly or indirectly from Madhuri Raut, Pravin Raut’s wife, which equates to criminal gains. Varsha Raut allegedly used the money to purchase a Dadar apartment.

ED attached properties associated with Raut in Alibaug and Dadar during the probe. The agency asked Raut to answer questions about his relationship with Pravin Raut. Details concerning his wife’s business dealings were also included in the questioning. The ED apprehended Pravin Raut, one of the suspects in the case, in February 2022. He is also currently held in judicial custody.