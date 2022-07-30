On July 28, an alleged conversation between Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and Dr Swapna Patker, a Marathi film producer and renowned psychologist went viral on the internet. In the leaked audio file, the voice of a man, allegedly that of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, can be heard using extremely foul language while threatening a woman, allegedly Swapna Patkar.

Whosoever is the women in this audio please @MumbaiPolice find it her and immediately give her protection.



Sanjay Raut should be immediately arrested. @CPMumbaiPolice@DGPMaharashtra#ArrestSanjayRaut#SanjayRautExposed pic.twitter.com/L6juQhRGPr — Himanshu Mishra (@Hima_nshu17) July 29, 2022

Patkar is the same lady who had in 2021 alleged that she is being harassed, tortured and abused by Shiv Sena MP and Editor of Saamana, Sanjay Raut, for the past eight years.

“Record this call and send it to the police, do whatever you want. Wait and watch. Transfer the property in either Sujit or my name”, said a male voice, using foul language with extremely rude mannerisms while speaking to a female. During the conversation, the male speaker is heard threatening the woman with veiled threats and calling her ‘Sa*li’, ‘madharch*d’ and ‘behench*d’.

The edited version of the audio clip was shared by Navbharat Times with claims that in the 70-second audio clip, the Shiv Sena MP was heard mouthing profanities against Swapna Patkar at least 27 times.

Meanwhile, Patkar in an interview that was posted by the YouTube channel SSR Warriors on July 29, is heard acknowledging that it was Sanjay Raut and her who were in conversation in the alleged tape. Though OpIndia could not independently verify whether the voice of the lady in the audio interview is that of Swapna Patkar, she was heard further claiming that she had received threats multiple times during the previous 18 months.

She added that on Thursday she filed a police complaint after receiving rape and death threats to withdraw her statements against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Rs 1,034-crore Patra Chawl land scam case.

She said that she has submitted the threat letter and the audio clip as evidence to concerned authorities. She also said she has written a letter to Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and the Enforcement Directorate regarding the threats issued to her.

Swapna is further heard saying that she and Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha jointly held land parcels in Alibag which were attached by the ED during the investigation of the case. The property documents were found when the probe agency conducted searches at the residence of her estranged husband Sujit Patkar, a close aide of Sanjay Raut. Since the ED started questioning her in the money laundering case related to the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl project at Goregaon, she has been getting rape and death threats and is being asked to withdraw the statement given against Sanjay Raut, alleged Patkar.

Notably, last week Swapna Patkar also received a threat letter in which it was reportedly written that she will be raped if she reveals anything before ED, after which she filed a complaint with the Vakola Police.

Patra Chawl land case | Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut did not appear before the ED yesterday even after giving summons in the land scam case of Rs 1,034 crore. A witness in the case, Swapna Patkar is getting threats & is being asked to withdraw the statement given against Sanjay Raut — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022

The letter further stated that she should tell the media that she did all this on BJP leader Kirit Somaiya’s instructions.

Reacting to this, the BJP leader Tweeted that he would be visiting the Vakola PS today (Saturday) at 4 pm “to pursue complaints of DHAMAKI, abuse, Letter, Audio Clips…. by Sanjay Raut… Supporters.”

Today 4pm I will be visiting Vakola Police Station to pursue complaints af DHAMAKI, abuse, Letter, Audio Clips…. by Sanjay Raut… Supporters: @BJP4India pic.twitter.com/MI6d0clqCO — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) July 30, 2022

It may be recalled that in April 2021, Dr Swapna Patker revealed in a series of tweets that Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut threatened her mother with dire consequences, tortured her family and trapped her friends in bogus cases.

After addressing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking justice and fearing for her life, Dr Swapna has released a 40-tweet-long thread detailing her complaint and allegations against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut along with documented proof. In the letter to the PM, she alleged she is being harassed, tortured and abused by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for the past eight years.

Dr Swapna informed OpIndia that she used to write columns for Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece publication Saamna from 2009-2014 and also took care of some of Sanjay Raut’s Rajya Sabha work. However, when she decided to get back to her profession from her passion, Dr Swapna alleged that Sanjay Raut was not happy with her decision and started to heckle, harass and torture her.