Perfume trader Piyush Jain, who was jailed after a raid at his premises unearthed over Rs 196 crore and 23 kg of foreign gold in Kannauj and Kanpur, was finally released on bail after 254 days. Though his release was to take place two days ago, he could come out of jail on Thursday, September 8, 2022, due to a delay in the verification of documents.

On December 23, 2021, a team of Directorate General GST Intelligence (DGGI) and the Income Tax Department raided perfume trader Piyush Jain’s Kanpur residence in Anandpuri and a firm in Kannauj. Over Rs 196 crore was recovered from the two places in the four-day raid. Also, 23 kg of foreign stamped gold and 600 liters of sandalwood oil were recovered. Piyush Jain was booked in two cases and sent to jail on December 27. In one case, bail was granted by the lower court earlier. Piyush Jain got bail in the second case a few days ago.

