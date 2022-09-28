The Islamist organisation, Popular Front of India (PFI), was banned on September 28 by the Ministry of Home Affairs via a gazetted notification. Several revelations have been made by the investigation agencies as reasons behind the ban. The involvement of its members in anti-India, anti-social and terrorist activities is among the top reasons.

One such member who has been linked to terrorist organisations and anti-India activities is the founder member of the PFI, Prof P Koya. The National Executive Council member of PFI is a former member of the banned Islamist organisation Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and an Ansar during 1978-79. An Ansar, according to Islam, was the helper of Prophet Mohammed and his followers who provided the required support to bring “victory” during several wars. P Koya also played a role in creating a divide among the Mali and Gujjar communities in Rajasthan.

PFI’s links to IHH

In November 2020, it was reported by a Swedish research organisation named Nordic Monitor that PFI leaders had met Turkic extremist group İnsan Hak ve Hürriyetleri ve İnsani Yardım Vakfı (IHH). The meeting took place on October 20, 2018, seven months before the Lok Sabha elections of 2019.

S Koya and E.M. Abdul Rahiman of PFI meeting with IHH members. Source: Nordic Monitor

The meeting, clouded in secrecy, was apparently part of Erdogan’s outreach toward Muslims in Southeast Asia. The two key PFI leaders who attended the meeting were E.M. Abdul Rahiman and Prof. P. Koya, members of the National Executive Council of the PFI, the report claims. It was attended by IHH Secretary-General Durmuş Aydın and IHH Vice President Hüseyin Oruç as well, and partnerships in various fields were discussed.

S Koya and E.M. Abdul Rahiman of PFI meeting with IHH members. Source: Nordic Monitor

The Nordic Monitor says that IHH works with Turkish intelligence service MIT, led by Erdogan loyalist Hakan Fidan, an Islamist as well. It also said that the PFI was promoted by Turkic state-run media Anadolu as a civic and social group, the members of which were abused by Indian police. The IHH was accused of having smuggled arms to Al-Qaeda-affiliated Jihadists in Syria in January 2014.

Presence of Taslim Rehmani in the meeting

Interestingly, during that meeting, Taslim Ahmed Rehmani, President of the Muslim Political Council of India and former member of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), was also present. SDPI is the political front of PFI.

PFI members including Taslim Rehmani (then-SDPI leader) meeting IHH. Source: Nordic Monitor

The presence of Rehmani in the meeting is also notable because he was the person who allegedly instigated former spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Nupur Sharma during a debate on Times Now by speaking ill of Shivalinga. Following his remarks, Nupur Sharma countered him, which was later published by Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair as an “insult to Islam and Prophet Mohammed”. Sharma was suspended from the party, and the matter resulted in the murder of several Hindus, including Kanhaiya Lal from Rajasthan and Umesh Kohle from Maharashtra.

PFI, IHH and Majid Freeman

Majid Freeman is a local Leicester Muslim “activist” who is known to harbour problematic and extremist Islamic views. Throughout the Leicester violence, Majid was at the forefront of spreading fake news that instigated violence against Hindus.

On August 30, after the Leicester police got influenced by the Muslim organisations and lied about “death to Muslims” being chanted by Hindus (they later clarified their investigation found no such chants were heard), Majid took to Twitter to rabble-rouse against Hindus. Despite being debunked several times, Majid continued to instigate Muslims against Hindus in the UK.

Who is Majid Freeman

To understand who Majid Freeman is, we must travel back to 2013 when ISIS activity was at its peak in Syria. In 2013, BBC aired a documentary about the “Aid for Syria” convoy, which had “humanitarian organisations” and “activists” travelling to Syria to help those affected by ISIS atrocities. BBC, at the time, hid the names of the charities involved in the convoy – it was later revealed by analyst and scholar Sam Westrop that those charities were One Nation, Al Fatiha Global and Aid4Syria.

In 2013, when the Aid For Syria charity was being exposed as Islamist by several scholars, Majid Freeman was in Syria under this banner, with another “aid worker”, Alan Henning, who was later abducted and beheaded by ISIS. He was with Henning when he was abducted by ISIS, indicates reports.

Freeman spoke at the memorial service for Henning, calling him a beautiful man who helped when the international community looked away, however, according to a Telegraph report, only two weeks after the beheading, he started posting messages supporting ISIS. In his Facebook post, he asked for “dua” for a British ISIS terrorist, Ifthekar Jaman, who was charged with a Syrian terror plot. He also posted a video that essentially said that ISIS was a reasonable response to Western policy and said, “This brother hit the nail on the head”.

Majid Freeman, according to the Telegraph report, has expressed support for Al Qaeda terrorists calling them Shaheed, said that Al Aqsa will be conquered by Jihad and expressed sympathy and support to Al Qaeda clerics who incited terrorist attacks against non-Muslims.

Majid has, essentially, encouraged European Muslims to “do jihad in Syria” and has promoted “tributes” to the late Al Qaeda terrorist Anwar Al-Awlaki on his Twitter and Facebook accounts – this screenshot was posted by Sam Westrop in his expose.

Not only this, Majid Freeman has expressed his support for Pakistani terrorist Aafia Siddique.

Majid Freeman and his links with organisations connected to Al Qaeda, IHH – Is there a PFI connection?

At the heart of this question are three so-called charities that were ‘working’ in Syria – Aid4Syria, Al Fatiha Global (Aid4Syria’s parent organisation), IHH and Children in Deen and One Nation.

It is pertinent to note that Majid Freeman was travelling in the humanitarian convoy to Syria along with these organisations and is personally involved with others like One Nation and Aid4Syria.

Given the involvement of Majid Freeman in the violence against Hindus in Leicester, the misinformation he spread to instigate Muslims to target Hindus and his terror sympathising views and associations, one has to wonder if there is more to the violence than meets the eye. The fact that IHH was involved in the Syrian convoy, of which Freeman was a part, and that IHH has forged an alliance with radical Islamist PFI in India, which works explicitly against Hindus (read this vision document to know about their plans to turn India Islamic and subjugate Hindus) raises far more questions than it answers.