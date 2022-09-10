Saturday, September 10, 2022
HomeNews ReportsHaryana: Police team out to raid an illegal mining site attacked in Nuh, 50...
News Reports
Updated:

Haryana: Police team out to raid an illegal mining site attacked in Nuh, 50 unidentified people booked

Previously, on July 19, DSP Surendra Singh Bishnoi was mowed down by a truck while investigating illegal mining in Nuh

OpIndia Staff
Nuh Illegal Mining
Image courtesy: Times of India
3

On Friday, the mining mafia attacked a joint team of the police, the local Mining Department, and the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) during a raid at an illegal mining site in Haryana’s Nuh district. During the raid at an illegal mining site near Nuh, the team was attacked by unidentified individuals.

At least 14 members of a joint task team went on a raid to monitor illegal mining on a hillock near the Haryana-Rajasthan border in Bader village. Three porcelain excavator machines were found mining at the site, according to police.

“When the workers saw the police, they abandoned the earthmovers and fled towards the Rajasthan border.” When the third operator was told to halt, he allegedly turned the machine toward the police officers and attempted to run them over, but the officers managed to move out of the way. “One police officer was injured on his left arm,” according to the police complaint.

“FIRs have been filed against five identifiable individuals and approximately 40-50 unidentified individuals, and three porcelain machines have been seized,” said Usha Kundu, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Nuh.

Previously, on July 19, DSP Surendra Singh Bishnoi was mowed down by a truck while investigating illegal mining in Nuh, Haryana. Nine people have been detained in connection with the DSP’s death.

The primary accused in the Nuh DSP killing, Shabir alias Mittar, was caught on July 20 during an encounter with the Haryana Police. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar declared Rs 1 crore compensation to the family of Surendra Singh Bishnoi and stated that the perpetrators will not be pardoned.

He stated that stern action would be taken against the state’s mining mafia. In July, the Haryana Police launched raids against illegal mining in 24 villages and seized 236 cars without documents.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Archaeologist BB Lal, who had unearthed remains of an ancient temple at Ram Mandir site, passes away at 101

OpIndia Staff -

What happens now to the Kohinoor diamond, stolen by the British from India, after Queen Elizabeth II’s death: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Taj Hotel manager recalls horrors of 26/11 terror attack at Global Congress of Victims of Terrorism, sends a message to global community: What he...

OpIndia Staff -

Here is how Day 1 collection of Karan Johar’s Brahmastra, made on a 410 crore budget, stacks up against KGF 2, made on a...

OpIndia Staff -

Madhya Pradesh: Ikra becomes Ishika after willingly accepting Hinduism and marries a Hindu boy, asks her Islamist family to stay away

OpIndia Staff -

Singer Jubin Nautiyal lands in controversy after the organiser of his US concert turns out to be a Khalistani criminal absconding for 30 years:...

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi: Irshad Ali poses as a Hindu to befriend a woman, sexually assaults her and inflicts 28 injuries on her body when his identity...

OpIndia Staff -

Greece Love Jihad: 35-year-old woman found murdered, wrapped in a blanket in Larissa home, Police searching for absconding Pakistani partner

OpIndia Staff -

Jharkhand: Kasamuddin Ansari pours petrol on Deepak Soni and sets him ablaze after Soni told Ansari to stop harassing another person

OpIndia Staff -

Mufti accuses former Maharashtra govt led by Uddhav Thackeray of supporting terrorists, says, ‘refused support to those who spoke against terrorism’

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,314FollowersFollow
27,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com