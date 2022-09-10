On Friday, the mining mafia attacked a joint team of the police, the local Mining Department, and the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) during a raid at an illegal mining site in Haryana’s Nuh district. During the raid at an illegal mining site near Nuh, the team was attacked by unidentified individuals.

At least 14 members of a joint task team went on a raid to monitor illegal mining on a hillock near the Haryana-Rajasthan border in Bader village. Three porcelain excavator machines were found mining at the site, according to police.

“When the workers saw the police, they abandoned the earthmovers and fled towards the Rajasthan border.” When the third operator was told to halt, he allegedly turned the machine toward the police officers and attempted to run them over, but the officers managed to move out of the way. “One police officer was injured on his left arm,” according to the police complaint.

“FIRs have been filed against five identifiable individuals and approximately 40-50 unidentified individuals, and three porcelain machines have been seized,” said Usha Kundu, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Nuh.

Previously, on July 19, DSP Surendra Singh Bishnoi was mowed down by a truck while investigating illegal mining in Nuh, Haryana. Nine people have been detained in connection with the DSP’s death.

The primary accused in the Nuh DSP killing, Shabir alias Mittar, was caught on July 20 during an encounter with the Haryana Police. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar declared Rs 1 crore compensation to the family of Surendra Singh Bishnoi and stated that the perpetrators will not be pardoned.

He stated that stern action would be taken against the state’s mining mafia. In July, the Haryana Police launched raids against illegal mining in 24 villages and seized 236 cars without documents.