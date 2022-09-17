Days after the Congress party floated its ‘burn RSS’ campaign, ‘journalist’ Rajdeep Sardesai came to the defence of the Congress party. During an episode of Netanagri, aired on Lallantop’s Youtube channel on Saturday (September 17), Rajdeep Sardesai blamed the vicious campaign on the generational gap between the Congress old guard and the young social media team of the party.

At about 29 minutes into the programme, he said, “There has been a lot of talk around the burn RSS campaign. I was told today that veteran Congress leaders such as Digvijay Singh were strongly against it. The campaign was proposed by the social media team, comprising of young people.”

“The Congress old guard opposed it tooth and nail. One veteran leader even proposed that the party members must meet the family of at least one RSS worker, killed by CPI (M) in Kerala, as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra,” Rajdeep Sardesai claimed.

This is despite the fact that Congress scion Rahul Gandhi has not left any stone unturned to defame the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). “Several leaders including Sudheendra Kulkarni suggested that the Congress cannot fight the RSS on an everyday basis,” he said.

Rajdeep Sardesai claimed that the Congress old guard has now directed the social media team to include them in the review process, prior to publishing contentious material on other political parties.

The ‘journalist’ insinuated that the ‘burn RSS’ campaign was in fact the outcome of a generational and communication gap between the old and new factions of the Congress party.

The Background of the controversy

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2024, the Congress party is fighting for its survival. Having steadily lost relevance among the electorates under the leadership of the Gandhi family, the grand old party is making a last-ditch effort to turn its political fortunes.

Dubbed as ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, Congress kickstarted its 3,570-km march from Kanniyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7. The march will last over 5 months and will cover 12 States before terminating at Srinagar.

On September 12, the grand old party launched its ‘burn RSS’ campaign wherein khaki shorts (worn by RSS cadets) were set on fire. The contentious poster was accompanied by the caption, “To free the country from shackles of hate and undo the damage done by BJP-RSS. Step by step, we will reach our goal.”

To free the country from shackles of hate and undo the damage done by BJP-RSS.



Step by step, we will reach our goal.#BharatJodoYatra 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/MuoDZuCHJ2 — Congress (@INCIndia) September 12, 2022

The Congress party had even set a goal of 145 days to realise their objective. To put things in perspective, Congress leaders and their supporters have often dehumanised RSS Swayamsevaks and celebrated the deaths of those associated with opposing ideologies.

In fact, their supporters have often justified Nazi-like camps for ‘Sanghis’ once Congress is back to power. ‘Liberals’ have normalised hatred against ‘Sanghis’ to such an extent that people in their ranks feel entirely comfortable with demonizing them and wishing violence upon them.

So when ‘Congress’ don’t even consider ‘Sanghis’ human enough to be one of their own, it really should not come as a surprise that they wish them dead. Their concept of a nation does not include the ‘Sanghis’ or those who identify themselves as Hindus (because if you do, you would be shamed as a Sanghi).

That Congress now wants to get ‘rid of Sanghis’, one wonders if this above message put out by the party which talks about ‘inclusivity’ harbours genocidal thoughts and intentions for ‘Sanghis’.