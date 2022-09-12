The Grand Old Party today put up a message on social media wherein it showed burning of the half-pants worn by RSS Swayamsevaks with a caption that read ‘145 days to go’.

To free the country from shackles of hate and undo the damage done by BJP-RSS.



Step by step, we will reach our goal.#BharatJodoYatra 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/MuoDZuCHJ2 — Congress (@INCIndia) September 12, 2022

Senior Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi has embarked on a ‘Bharat Jodo’ (join India) yatra in a fleet of containers where he will travel across India with other Congress leaders and supporters ahead of 2024 general elections. Five days into this ‘yatra’ which was advertised as Congress’ move to ‘unite’ India, the party’s official social media handles have shared the above disturbing image which talks about complete annihilation of those associated with the Rashtritya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) by showing the half-pants the Swayamsevaks wear as part of uniform on fire.

Congress shared image of burning pants with caption how they want to ‘free country from shackles of hate’ and how step by step they will ‘reach the goal’ – within 145 days.

To put things in perspective, Congress leaders and supporters have often dehumanised RSS Swayamsevaks and even those who do not believe in the so-called ‘Nehruvian Idea of India’ (which is quite a farce), and celebrated deaths of those associated with opposing ideologies. They often use the term ‘Sanghi’ derogatory and wish death upon them quite casually.

In fact, Congress supporters online have often justified Nazi-like camps for ‘Sanghis’ once Congress is back to power. ‘Sanghi’ here is a not-so-subtle euphemism for Hindus. They are fully aware that using the word ‘Hindu’ could get them into trouble. Therefore, they give voice to their unbridled hate and morbid bigotry by using ‘Sanghis’ in place of Hindus. Sanghis is always used as an euphemism for Hindus by ‘liberals’ who very frequently make ‘cow urine’ jibes to mock ‘Sanghis’.

‘Liberals’ have normalised hatred against ‘Sanghis’ to such an extent that people in their ranks feel entirely comfortable with demonizing them and wishing violence upon them.

‘Sanghis’ are so dehumanised that when RSS swayamsevan Narayan Dhabadkar, who had tested positive for Chinese coronavirus, gave up his bed so that another COVID-positive patient, a much younger man, could get it instead, mainstream media went on to ‘fact-check’ the claims. Despite Narayan Kaka’s daughter saying how his father made the ultimate sacrifice, of giving up his own life, for a complete stranger, she was ‘fact-checked’.

If Congress leaders, by some strange stroke of luck, do consider ‘Sanghis’ humans, they don’t even consider them ‘one of their own’. You see, they do not believe in concept of kinship. In fact, they also use the term ‘nationalists’ as a slur against ‘Sanghis’. Because being a nationalist is such a crime. Rahul Gandhi has quite often said India is not a nation but a ‘union of states’. According to the Congress’ view of India, India was formed in 1947. Except, India as a country existed much before.

So when ‘Congress’ don’t even consider ‘Sanghis’ human enough to be one of their own, it really should not come as a surprise that they wish them dead. Their concept of nation does not include the ‘Sanghis’ or those who identify themselves as Hindus (because if you do, you would be shamed as a Sanghi).

That Congress now wants to get ‘rid of Sanghis’, one wonders if this above message put out by the party which talks about ‘inclusivity’ harbours genocidal thoughts and intentions for ‘Sanghis’.

Their ‘Idea of India’ does not include you.

Which is why they wish death upon you.