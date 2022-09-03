Saturday, September 3, 2022
Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Naseeruddin Shah are sleeper cell members of Tukde-Tukde Gang: MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra

Narottam Mishra pointed out that people like Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar and Naseeruddin Shah didn’t say anything on the beheading of Kanhaiya Lal or the murder of Ankita Kumari

Madhya Pradesh home minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dr Narottam Mishra has remarked that Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar and Naseeruddin Shah are the sleeper cells of the Tukde-Tukde gang. Mishra stated that the two actors and the lyricist were selectively outspoken about problems in states where the BJP was in power.

“The case is..this Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar and Naseeruddin Shah are sleeper cells of the Tukde Tukde gang,” Narottam Mishra said. “They did not say anything about the beheading of Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan. In Jharkhand, our daughter has been set on fire. But did they say anything? Only when something happens in BJP-ruled states, they issue statements,” he added.

“It is when something happens in BJP-ruled states that Naseeruddin Shah gets scared to stay in this country. Then there is this award-wapsi gang who will become active and scream their lungs out. How can they claim to be secular? Now everyone knows the truth of these persons,” he further added.

Mishra’s remarks follow Shabana Azmi’s tearful admission in an interview that she was speechless in response to the silence that followed the court’s decision to free the Bilkis Bano gangrape convicts. Azmi recently participated in a demonstration against the release of the 11 convicts from the Bilkis Bano case with women’s organisations and students.

Dr Narottam Mishra has long been a critic of Bollywood and its actors. Mishra recently slammed Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor for his comments about the boycott of Bollywood films. Mishra described Arjun Kapoor as a “flop and frustrated actor,” advising him to focus on his acting abilities rather than supporting the “Tukde Tukde Gang.”

“Now if a flop actor threatens the public, I do not believe it is right. I think it will be better if instead of threatening the public, he focuses on his acting. I have a question for him. Does he or those who are supporters of the Tukde-Tukde gang have the courage to make a film on another religion? Can they use abusive language for any other religion and demean the gods of any other religion? You do this all with the Sanatan Dharma and threaten the people when they boycott your films. Wait, Arjun Ji. Now the public has become aware,” he said.

