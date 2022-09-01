Thursday, September 1, 2022
‘Hum sab insane hai’: Aamir Khan Productions’ ‘Michhami Dukkadam’ wishes are embarrassing, he should apologise again for these

Aamir Khan Productions put up a voiceover, which sounds like someone mimicking Shah Rukh Khan, message with text full of typos to seek forgiveness with Kal Ho Na Ho background score!

Aamir Khan productions' Michhami Dukkadam wishes are embarrassing
5

Days after release of super flop film Laal Singh Chaddha that was a huge embarrassment in itself, Aamir Khan Productions (AKPPL), put up a message on Samvatsari, the last day of Jain holy event Paryushan, on which they seek forgiveness for having hurt anyone intentionally or unintentionally. AKPPL put up a voiceover message with text full of typos to seek forgiveness.

At around four seconds when the voiceover says ‘hum sab insaan hai’ (we are all humans), the text reads ‘hum sab insane hai’ meaning, we all are insane (crazy). There are awkward emojis which make the apology, which is supposed to be heartfelt appear way too trivial. Even towards the end where the voiceover is supposed seek ‘kshama’ (forgiveness), it asks for ‘sama’ (??).

It is likely the text was transliterated by someone from the social media team, but the fact that it was not checked for hygiene is baffling. Further, the voiceover who appears to be ‘seeking forgiveness’ seems to be mimicking Shah Rukh Khan’s voice, with the ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’ theme song in background for reasons which are hard to comprehend.

Netizens, obviously, called out this sorry of an excuse for apology.

As pointed out, despite so much money at disposal, Aamir Khan’s production house came up with bizarre video.

Some wondered if this account was hacked because it appeared too strange to be true.

Meanwhile, Sudarshan News chief said how this kind of apology won’t cut and only Aamir Khan’s revert to Hinduism can lead to some bit of forgiveness.

