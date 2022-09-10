Saturday, September 10, 2022
Taj Hotel manager recalls horrors of 26/11 terror attack at Global Congress of Victims of Terrorism, sends a message to global community: What he said

OpIndia Staff
Taj Hotel manager recounts horrors of 26/11 attack in United Nations
Karambir Kang at the United Nations.
21

General Manager of the Taj Hotel in Mumbai Karambir Kang recounted the tragedy of the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai while addressing the Global Congress of Victims of Terrorism at the United Nations in New York. He urged the international community to combat terrorism and seek justice for the attack’s victims. “…while the terrorists who entered the hotel met their fate, the people who planned it financed it and organised the attack remain free,” Kang said.

Karambir Kang revealed heartbreaking flashbacks of the 26/11 attack when he lost his family, including two minor sons and his wife while addressing the inaugural Global Congress of Victims of Terrorism to pay respect to victims throughout the world. “The Entire world watched with horror when 10 terrorists attacked my country, city and my hotel, the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai where I was the general manager. During the tragedy that continued over three long days and night, over 34 previous lives were lost,” Kang said, recalling the attack in which he lost his entire family.

“My wife and two young sons could not escape and perished during the attack, I lost everything. My staff members armed only with courage and the deep-rooted culture of the family, which the TATA and taj group stands for, stood strong without any weapons, we lost many brave colleagues and this heroic act saved thousands of lives that night,” Kang went on to add.

Kang added, “Today I call upon the international community to work together to seek justice nationally and across borders, as our own act of defiance to the terrorism, we opened the hotel which was totally destroyed in 21 days.”

26/11 Mumbai terror attack

The 26/11 terror attack was one of the most heinous in Indian history, carried out by ten Pakistani terrorists who killed 166 people, including 18 security officials, and wounded 300 more, as well as destroyed property worth crores.

Ajmal Kasab, the lone terrorist apprehended alive, was executed four years later. It is worth noting that Ajmal Kasab and his fellow terrorists were carrying identity cards with Hindu names and were dressed in religious threads. A book by a former senior police officer of Mumbai Rakesh Maria revealed shocking discoveries that all 10 terrorists were made to appear to be angry Hindus who were against India because of ‘atrocities’ against Muslims.

Saffron or red thread was knotted around the wrists of all 10 terrorists. The ISI and Lashkar intended all 10 terrorists to perish in the attack, therefore identity cards with Hindu names and Indian addresses were placed in their wallets. The capture of Kasab alive was the most significant accomplishment for Mumbai Police. If he hadn’t been apprehended alive, the entire world would have assumed that this was a Hindu terror act.

