The much-anticipated edit button is finally coming to Twitter. The microblogging site today announced that it has started testing the edit option internally, and soon some people will see it in their accounts.

Twitter tweeted from its official Twitter account, “if you see an edited Tweet it’s because we’re testing the edit button.” They further added, “this is happening and you’ll be okay”.

this is happening and you'll be okay — Twitter (@Twitter) September 1, 2022

The company added details about the most demanded feature on a blog post, where they added a screenshot to show how an edited Tweet will look like. The screenshot showed the message ‘Last edited 8:55 AM – 09/01/22’, clearly informing that the text in the tweet was edited.

The company said that the Edit Tweet option is being tested by their team internally, and after that, it will be expanded to Twitter Blue subscribers in the coming weeks. Noting that Edit Tweet is the most requested feature to date, Twitter said that everyone will be able to identify an edited tweet, even though not everyone will get the feature to edit tweets initially.

Giving details about the feature, Twitter said, “Edit Tweet is a feature that lets people make changes to their Tweet after it’s been published.” During the test period, Tweets will be able to be edited a few times in the 30 minutes following their publication.

Example of how an edited tweet will look like

Edited Tweets will appear with an icon, timestamp, and label so it’s clear to readers that the original Tweet has been modified. Tapping the label will take viewers to the Tweet’s Edit History, which includes past versions of the Tweet. This feature is similar to the edit option on Facebook, which also shows the edit history of a post.

Twitter added that the time limit and version history play an important role here, as they help protect the integrity of the conversation and create a publicly accessible record of what was said.

The company said that initially the feature will be available to a small group of people to incorporate feedback while identifying and resolving potential issues. They added that the potential issues include how people might misuse the feature.

After that, the Edit Twitter feature will be expanded to the Twitter Blue subscribers later this month. Twitter Blue is the paid version of the platform that offers exclusive access to premium features like ad-free access, bookmarks, customisation options etc.

“The test will be localized to a single country at first and expand as we learn and observe how people use Edit Tweet. We’ll also be paying close attention to how the feature impacts the way people read, write, and engage with Tweets”, the company said.

The company further added, “We’re hoping that, with the availability of Edit Tweet, Tweeting will feel more approachable and less stressful. You should be able to participate in the conversation in a way that makes sense to you, and we’ll keep working on ways that make it feel effortless to do just that.”