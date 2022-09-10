On Saturday, 10th September 2022, members of Hindu organizations staged demonstrations in the morning at the community health centre (CHC) in Kabrai in the Mahoba area of the Kanpur district in Uttar Pradesh. The protests were staged because tiles with pictures of Hindu deities were installed on the staircase of the community health centre.

The police have booked a medical superintendent, a doctor, and three other unknown accused in this case based on the complaint filed by the members of the Hind organization.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) district general secretary Mayank Tiwari lives in the Gandhi Nagar Mohalla in Kabrai. He gave a complaint to the local police station and said in his complaint that Dr Mahesh Singh, posted at the community health centre, has deliberately hurt religious sentiments by installing tiles with pictures of Hindu deities near the stairs.

According to a report by Jagran, Mayank Tiwari also alleged that Dr Mahesh Singh and staff members posted at the CHC drink alcohol and urinate near the stairs. When one Dharmendra Prajapati complained to the medical superintendent, Dr Gaurav Singh, about this issue, the staff members threatened to kill him.

On the complaint of Mayank Tiwari, the police have registered a case against the accused medical officer Dr Gaurav Singh, Dr Mahesh Singh, and three unidentified people under sections related to insulting religion, and threatening. CMO Dr DK Garg said that Dr Gaurav Singh has been removed from the post of medical superintendent, Dr Mahesh Singh has been transferred and the matter is being investigated.