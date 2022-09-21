On September 21, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) wrote to Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Liz Truss and sought appropriate action against the attacks on Hindus in the country. In its letter, VHP pointed out that anti-Hindu forces are trying to portray the recent attacks on Hindus as if the Hindus of the area had triggered the wanton violence, and they were responsible for the same. VHP urged the newly appointed UK PM to take immediate and appropriate action to ensure the safety of the Hindus in the UK.

We requested @10DowningStreet @trussliz to urgently take suitable action against the continued violence against Hindus in Leicester and Birmingham by Islamic extremists and hoodlums: @AlokKumarLIVE pic.twitter.com/uJY1OIa0PV — Vishva Hindu Parishad -VHP (@VHPDigital) September 21, 2022

VHP said, “The Vishva Hindu Parishad (World Hindu Council) is deeply concerned and alarmed at the ongoing violence in Leicester in which a large number of Hindus of Leicester, their places of worship, their cultural and religious symbols have been wantonly targeted and damaged by Islamic extremists and hoodlums. These violent, hateful, and extremist acts are entirely unidirectional and unilateral. However, a strong but false narrative is being constructed that it is the Hindus of that area who triggered this wanton violence and are responsible for the same.”

VHP pointed out that following the attacks on Hindus, several of them were admitted to the hospital. Hindu places of worship in Leicester were violated and desecrated. They also pointed out that an attack happened on September 20 on a Hindu religious establishment in Smethwick in Birmingham.

VHP said, “Hindus are being terrorized to remove symbols of their heritage, traditions, culture, and religion, and a few Leicester Hindus had, out of fear, to comply.” It further added that houses and properties of Hindus are being targeted, and several were damaged. “Many Hindus living in the impacted area have not sent their kids to school for several days now. Nothing of this sort has happened to Muslims, Islamic symbols, or places of worship,” VHP said.

Calling Hindus peaceful and law-abiding by nature, VHP said, “UK-Hindus, who constitute a minuscule 1.5% of UK’s population, have contributed significantly to their adopted homeland economically, culturally, and educationally. A very large number of UK Hindus are self-employed and provide jobs to others.” The organization reminded what late PM Margaret Thatcher had stated in a public event addressing Hindus. She had said, “You have taught us, in this country, so much about the family, and we must continually keep it in mind. You are a great asset to the UK.”

VHP said that there was a lack of action from the Police and administration in the attacks against Hindus, and the community has continuously been subjected to violence and intimidation since September 4, 2022.

It said, “We request that strong and immediate efforts be made to protect Hindu lives, dignity, and properties. We also urge that strong punitive action be taken against all who are involved in such violent and heinous hate crimes. Sans such strong actions, the peace and social fabric of the country will get damaged. The law and order and the due protection of law to all Hindus, particularly in Leicester and Birmingham, must be provided.”

VHP said that the Leicester riots should not be seen as a one-off event and the riots were part of a continuum. “They arise from an ideology of hate, aggression, and violence. The riots are merely the most recent manifestation of Islamic extremism, which has hurt the UK (and other countries) over the last several decades. Earlier acts included the London-metro bombings, the 2017 London Bridge attack, and the deadly stabbing near London Bridge in 2019. All of these acts have been inspired by extremist and violent ideologies,” VHP added.

VHP urged the PM to take a comprehensive approach to handling periodic surges of violence and terrorism, which are caused by extremist ideologies, and offered support as the UK government deemed appropriate.

VHP further stated that they had approached High Commissioner UK in India for an appointment to convey their concerns over the recent incidents of violence against Hindus, but they did not get any response.