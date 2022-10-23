Abhishek Bachchan gives befitting reply to social media troll

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan gave a befitting reply to a social media user who attempted to troll the actor. On Twitter, a user commented on a tweet by Bachchan implying that he was not intelligent and unemployed, to which the actor gave a reply saying that intelligence and employment are not related and the user might be employed but not intelligent.

The conversation started through a tweet by former WION Journalist Palki Sharma, who wished Dhanteras and raised the issue of a large number of ads printed in newspapers today. Palki wrote, “Happy Dhanteras!! How many pages did you have to flip to get to the news today? Can you tell the main page from the supplement(s)? How many front pages does your newspaper have? Do Diwali sale ads influence your buying decisions? (Asking for a friend).”

Abhishek Bachchan replied to the tweet asking if people still read newspapers. “Do people still read newspapers??,” Abhishek Bachchan said. Following this, a Twitter user by the name CJain (@CJain3018) responded to the reply by Bachchan writing, “Intelligent people do. Not unemployed people like you.”

After this remark by the user, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “Oh, I see! Thank you for that input. By the way, intelligence and employment aren’t related. Take you for example. I’m sure you’re employed, I’m also sure (judging by your tweet) that you’re not intelligent!”

Following this reply by Abhishek Bachchan, several other rulers lauded him for his remarks. A user wrote, “Well said Junior B…I am not surprised with the audacity of some people to make an attempt of showing some one down in the name of freedom of speech.. sad reality”

Another user wrote, “I’m surprised that AB actually bothered to respond to a troll. People don’t event think when they’re spitting out rubbish on this platform. I don’t think, as remote a thought this maybe, the conversation would have been same if both of them were speaking to each other in person.”

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the movie Dasvi, co-starring Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. The streaming of the film was started on Netflix and Jio Cinema on 7 April 2022. Abhishek Bachchan has played the role of Ganga Ram Chaudhary the CM of a fictional Harit Pradesh, who is sent to judicial custody for the teacher recruitment scam. While languishing in jail, Ganga Ram Chaudhary, whose schooling stopped after Class 8, decides to give the Standard X (Dasvi) examination a shot. Jyoti Deswal (Yami Gautam Dhar), the uncompromising and intrepid superintendent, ultimately helps Chaudhary in his endeavour.