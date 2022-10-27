Member of BJP’s National Executive, and in-charge of BJP’s National Information & Technology Dept, Amit Malviya has decided to pursue criminal and civil proceedings against the leftist propaganda outlet “The Wire” over their fake reporting targeting the BJP leader.

The Wire, founded by American citizen Siddarth Varadarajan, had alleged that Amit Malviya has been given access by Facebook’s parent company Meta to delete anti-BJP posts from Facebook and Instagram. After The Wire’s claims fell flat in the face of technical scrutiny, they tried to fabricate evidence in the shape of forged emails, but when even those claims were revealed to be frauds, The Wire withdrew their reports.

Amit Malviya, who has been maintaining a stoic silence throughout this saga, finally took to Twitter on Thursday, 27th October, to share that based on the recommendations of his lawyers, he has decided to pursue the case against The Wire legally. Malviya shared that not only will he pursue the case in criminal court, but he will also be seeking damages in a civil court.

After being shamed across the world for its lax editorial standards and an obviously fake story, the ultra-leftist news portal permanently retracted the stories. They also issued a tame half-hearted apology to their readers. The formal retraction of the story by The Wire means that now it admits that it has no evidence to prove the outlandish and bizarre claims made by it, and therefore admits that the entire story was fake.

Notably, this is not the first time that The Wire has targeted Malviya with fake news. Before The Wire conjured up Meta story targeting Amit Malviya, they had come up with the fiction called ‘Tek Fog’, the super app with impossible capabilities. The Tek Fog nonsense was authored by Devesh Kumar, the tech expert of The Wire who co-authored the Meta story on Amit Malviya.

The trigger for Tek Fog was a few tweets by an absolute obscure Twitter account by the name ‘Aarthi Sharma’. The Twitter account was created in April 2020.

In January 2022, The Wire published the first of its two-part series on ‘Tek Fog’, the mysterious app first talked about by ‘Aarthi Sharma’. The Wire even credited ‘Aarthi Sharma’ as being a whistleblower and claimed they interacted with this individual for over a year and a half to gather all evidence against the BJP IT Cell and Malviya.

The entire article was based on the ‘proofs’ provided by ‘Aarthi Sharma’ but ‘Aarthi Sharma’ did not give any access to ‘Tek Fog’ to The Wire writers, Devesh Kumar and Ayushman Kaul. Even back then, the BJP denied having employed either any ‘Aarthi Sharma’ or the existence of ‘Tek Fog’.

The Wire report claimed that the Tek Fog app is linked to Sharechat, but Sharechat has denied any link with the purported app. In a response from the company added to the report later, Sharechat said that they are not aware of the Tek Fog app. Sharechat had repeatedly denied being part of any such nexus as claimed in The Wire report. After things unraveled for The Wire in Meta case, Sharechat again issued a statement reminding Indians about the previous fraud pulled off by The Wire.

The Wire, after standing by both these stories for days, has removed them from its website, without any contrition or apology.