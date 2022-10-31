Days after the Mayor of Leicester appointed Dr Chris Allen to lead an ‘independent inquiry’ into the Leicester violence, it has now emerged that the anti-Hindu academic believes in the Islamist conspiracy theory about the deadly September 11 attacks.

Islamists, across the globe, have been trying for decades to mainstream the conspiracy theory that the 9/11 attacks were an ‘inside job’ or a ‘setup’ meant to defame the Muslim community. The objective behind such a disinformation campaign is to absolve the Al-Qaeda terrorists of any wrongdoing.

In a video that has now surfaced on social media, Dr Chris Allen was heard saying, “So this is something that I can say in a rational objective way. The BBC reported one of the buildings collapsing before it (actually did).”

Riaz Khan is one of the Leicester troublemakers. He’s also a ridiculous 9/11 truther.



Here he is in friendly conversation with Chris Allen. “9/11 was a set-up!”, he says.



Mr Allen is a merry truther too.



When will Leicester Labour admit it has made a terrible mistake here? https://t.co/HNSJsQl0KB pic.twitter.com/iTZdJxaKW9 — habibi (@habibi_uk) October 30, 2022

“I have watched that clip on Youtube and you have the BBC person reporting it while the building is still there behind him…What is actually going on here,” the Associate Professor at the University of Leicester suggested.

Dr Chris Allen was accompanied by a 9/11 truther and Islamist, Riaz Khan, who had earlier tried to blame the Hindu community for attacks committed by his co-religionists.

In another video, Khan was seen repeating the debunked disinformation about RSS involvement in the Leicester violence. He claimed that Hindus might beat up themselves to blame the Muslim community.

Here’s the 9/11 truther Riaz Khan claiming Hindus will beat *themselves* up in Leicester to make Muslims look bad. Lots of laughs, eh. pic.twitter.com/FzFjrZZRXR — habibi (@habibi_uk) October 30, 2022

“They are trying to discredit us at any given opportunity. So be careful about what you share. They may beat a couple of their own people and blame it on us,” he added to another conspiracy theory.

Dr Chris Allen and the controversy surrounding him

Dr Chris Allen is a 52-year-old associate Professor at the University of Leicester. As per his Twitter Profile (which now stands deleted), he is an expert on ‘Islamophobia, hate and extremism.’

In September this year, he wrote a propaganda piece in The Conversation wherein the blamed the violence in Leicester on Hindus and absolved the Islamists of any wrongdoing.

“Some will assume this to be Islamist extremism. Despite there being no evidence to support such an assumption, research shows that a key trope of Islamophobia is the conflation of all things, Islam, with extremism,” he had claimed.

Screengrab of the article by Chris Allen

‘Stop Hindu Hate Advocacy Network’ informed, “Dr Chris Allen was involved in developing the working definition of Islamophobia by the All-Party Parliamentary Group on British Muslims. He was also on various govt bodies of Islamophobia, anti-Muslim hate, and Commission on Islam.”

On October 26, the Mayor of Leicester appointed him to lead an ‘independent inquiry’ into the Leicester violence. The controversial appointment has drawn the ire of the Hindu community in Leicester. As per reports, representatives of 15 Hindu outfits have vowed to boycott the inquiry by Dr Chris Allen.

Besides Hindu organisations, several reputed journalists have raised questions about the lack of ethical and academic objectivity in the writings of Dr Chris Allen. The controversial professor has been accused of pandering to Islamist outfits.

Opindia had documented how Islamists ran disinformation campaigns against the Hindu community in Leicester, created a solid foundation for violence and carried out targeted attacks. We also exposed how leftist news portals tried to shield Islamists and blame the Leicester violence on Indian Hindus.