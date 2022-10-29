On Wednesday (October 26), the Mayor of Leicester drew ire for appointing Professor Dr Chris Allen, known to hold prejudiced views against the Hindu community, to lead an ‘independent inquiry’ into the Leicester violence.

Leicester Mayor Peter Soulsby, the man behind the controversial appointment, had earlier met Islamist Majid Freeman, who fanned riots against the Hindu community.

In a tweet, Dr Allen wrote, “I have today been appointed lead for the independent review into the recent disturbances in East Leicester. A great honour for me both personally and professionally…”

Screengrab of the tweet by Dr Chris Allen

The controversial appointment has drawn the ire of the Hindu community in Leicester. As per reports, representatives of 15 Hindu outfits have vowed to boycott the inquiry by Dr Chris Allen.

In a statement on Thursday (October 27), they informed, “Though we don’t cast any judgement as to the presence of any extreme Islamist influence in the unrest, to assert a conclusion ahead of the review sheds (light on) Allen’s inability to remain independent”.

The Hindu organisations have also expressed ‘little confidence’ in the decision-making process of Mayor Peter Soulsby, who had earlier blamed the Leicester violence on Hindutva. They had also accused the Mayor of breaking his promise and announcing details of the inquiry before the end of the festive season.

The right response to a Labour council that has legitimised and aided the Islamist agitators who have been causing trouble in Leicester.



The Labour party doesn’t care at all. It just looks away. pic.twitter.com/lpz8d7FXik — habibi (@habibi_uk) October 28, 2022

“How is this review independent when conclusive opinions are already being peddled by those commissioning and those leading this review? The review process is now already muddied before it’s even started. We the undersigned are left with no further option than to boycott the process,” they added.

The Hindu organisations, however, reaffirmed their commitment to an independent review of Leicester violence, marked by integrity and transparency. Deepak Bajaj, the leader of the Conservative Group at Leicester City Council, has also extended support to the Hindu community leaders.

“The City Mayor has appointed a single individual to run the review who has previously published open opinions siding with one community over another. This review should be paused until a tested review panel is appointed,” he emphasised.

UPDATE: We support the Hindu and Jain Temple Leaders of Leicester in their campaign against the City Mayor’s Leicester East Review that is no longer fit for purpose.



We will continue working across all communities in an attempt to secure a truly independent review panel. https://t.co/MfRihAfG1K — City of Leicester Conservatives (@LeicesterTories) October 28, 2022



“Individuals to form a panel should be selected with the assistance of Leicestershire’s Police and Crime Commissioner and central government. A vote should then take place amongst Leicester City Councillors to approve its formation,” Bajaj emphasised.

On Friday (October 28), the Conservative Group at Leicester City Council also extended its support to Hindu and Jain leaders in their campaign to establish a truly independent review panel for Leicester violence.

Dr Chris Allen and his anti-Hindu antecedents

Dr Chris Allen is a 52-year-old associate Professor at the University of Leicester. As per his Twitter Profile (which now stands deleted), he is an expert on ‘Islamophobia, hate and extremism.’

Screengrab of the Twitter profile of Dr Chris Allen, image via SHHAN

In September this year, he wrote a propaganda piece in The Conversation wherein the blamed the violence in Leicester on Hindus and absolved the Islamists of any wrongdoing.

“Some will assume this to be Islamist extremism. Despite there being no evidence to support such an assumption, research shows that a key trope of Islamophobia is the conflation of all things Islam with extremism,” he claimed.

“The mere involvement of Muslims will be evidence enough for some to jump to such a conclusion,” Dr Allen stated while blaming the violence on ‘Hindutva elements.

Screengrab of the article by Chris Allen

Besides Hindu organisations, several reputed journalists have raised questions about the lack of ethical and academic objectivity in the writings of Dr Chris Allen.

‘The Daily Telegraph‘ columnist, Nick Timothy, wrote, “It’s a grave error to appoint Dr Chris Allen to review communal violence in Leicester. His writing shows his conclusions are already pre-judged. In short he blames British Hindus and suggests reports of Muslim involvement are “Islamophobic.”

It’s a grave error to appoint Dr Chris Allen to review communal violence in Leicester. He writing shows his conclusions are already pre-judged.

In short he blames British Hindus and suggests reports of Muslim involvement are “Islamophobic”. https://t.co/XzcAcooqrL pic.twitter.com/5FjemTvZTE — Nick Timothy (@NJ_Timothy) October 27, 2022

Journalist Chris Blackburn also called out the obscurantist proclivities of Dr Chris Allen. “You omitted 3 of the most important parts of the Leicester trouble from his article. The India vs. Pakistan cricket match. The inflammatory hoaxes. The knife attacks on Hindu homes prompted the ill-conceived protest,” he pointed out.

The controversial professor has been accused of pandering to Islamist outfits.

Why did Chris Allen like a tweet from the Islamist platform 5Pillars about Liz Truss declaring that she’s a Zionist? 5Pillars should not be a source for serious academics pic.twitter.com/nV7ZPkyKzZ — A Concerned Citizen (@AConcer95250548) October 27, 2022

‘Stop Hindu Hate Advocacy Network’ informed, “Dr Chris Allen was involved in developing the working definition of Islamophobia by the All-Party Parliamentary Group on British Muslims. He was also on various govt bodies of Islamophobia, anti-Muslim hate, and Commission on Islam.”

3. Dr. Chris Allen was involved in developing the working definition of Islamophobia by the All-Party Parliamentary Group on British Muslims. He was also on various govt bodies of Islamophobia, anti-Muslim hate, and Commission on Islam. pic.twitter.com/J4gqcj1NSU — Stop Hindu Hate Advocacy Network (SHHAN) (@HinduHate) October 27, 2022

Opindia had documented how Islamists ran disinformation campaigns against the Hindu community in Leicester, created a solid foundation for violence and carried out targeted attacks. We also exposed how leftist news portals tried to shield Islamists and blame the Leicester violence on Indian Hindus.