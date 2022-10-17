On October 17, NDTV published a report where they referred to Mallikarjun Kharge as a ‘Gandhi-proxy’. As Gandhi was not contesting the election for the Congress Party president post, two leaders of the party, Shashi Tharoor and Kharge, were facing each other. NDTV mentioned Kharge as the ‘approved’ candidate. It is notable that Kharge entered the contest for the post only after Ashok Gehlot stepped out following a political stir in Rajasthan. Kharge was allegedly ‘pushed’ into the elections by the central leadership, NDTV said in the report.

Congress workers and supporters lashed out at NDTV

The title of the report did not go well with the Congress workers and supporters, and they attacked NDTV for calling Kharge a ‘Gandhi-proxy.’

TanmayMudgal said, “This is very disrespectful towards a senior leader like @kharge Ji, who has served the party and country in many capacities. Please be a little cautious with your language.”

This is very disrespectful towards a senior leader like @kharge ji who has served the party and country in many capacities. Please be a little cautious with your language. — Tanmay Mudgal (@TanmayMudgal) October 17, 2022

Random stuff said, “Hey, NDTV. Its K..H..A..R..G..E & THAROOR. DISGUSTED at your disrespect for a person and the process. The diktat you’re blindly following & setting this negative narrative. Those giving you these diktats WONT last, you will. Prepare to face the music then.”

Hey NDTV.

Its K..H..A..R..G..E & THAROOR

DISGUSTED at your disrespect.

For a person. And the process.

The diktat you’re blindly following & setting this negative narrative.

Those giving you these diktats WONT last, you will.

Prepare to face the music then. — RandomStuff (@RandomS52042275) October 17, 2022

Sattulucknowite said, “Who told u that Mr. Kharge is a proxy?? You are insulting 16.7% Dalits and other underprivileged people of this country.”

Who told u that Mr. Kharge is a proxy??



You are insulting 16.7% dalits and other under privileged people of this country — sanskaribhakt🐢🐢🐊🐊🦖🦖 (@sattulucknowite) October 17, 2022

Agraj Adhwaryu said, “Show some respect to seasoned and senior person like Mr. Kharge, we know your shares have been sold by a corporate house, but this doesn’t mean you should sell your soul too… or have you?”

Show some respect to seasoned and senior person like Mr. Kharge, we knw your shares has been sold by a corporate house, but this doesnt mean you should sell your soul too… or have you? — 🇮🇳 Agraj Adhwaryu (@agraj21) October 17, 2022

Rahul Mukherji said, “Dear Dr Prannoy Roy, has your channel become so conceited that they are unable to name Kharge? That they’ve to replace his name with a derogatory term? The arrogance is mind-boggling.”

Dear Dr. @PrannoyRoyNDTV, has your channel become so conceited that they are unable to name @kharge? That they’ve to replace his name with a derogatory term? The arrogance is mind-boggling. https://t.co/rlqrSbxOSn — Rahul Mukherji (@RahulMukherji5) October 17, 2022

Kanwal Chawla said, “What the hell is this? Why is NDTV using such a superfluous tag of “Gandhi-Proxy” to disparage Congress party?”

What the hell is this?

Why is @ndtv using such a superfluous tag of “Gandhi-Proxy” to disparage Congress party? @SupriyaShrinate @Jairam_Ramesh https://t.co/xqRBGT6v6v — Kanwal Chadha (@KanwalChadha) October 17, 2022

Elections for Congress President post

The elections for the Congress President post were held on October 17. Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge battled out for the post of Congress President after Rahul Gandhi refused to ‘stand’ for the elections even as the party continues to struggle electorally. The results will be announced on October 19.