Monday, October 17, 2022
Updated:

Family feud: Congress workers and supporters attack NDTV for referring to Mallikarjun Kharge as a ‘Gandhi-proxy’

A report published by NDTV referred to Mallikarjun Kharge as 'Gandhi proxy' after he filed his nominations for the Congress presidential elections after the family loyalist Ashok Gehlot stepped out of the race.

OpIndia Staff
Shashi Tharoor
Congress workers lashed out at NDTV for calling Mallikarjun Kharge a 'Gandhi-proxy'
2

On October 17, NDTV published a report where they referred to Mallikarjun Kharge as a ‘Gandhi-proxy’. As Gandhi was not contesting the election for the Congress Party president post, two leaders of the party, Shashi Tharoor and Kharge, were facing each other. NDTV mentioned Kharge as the ‘approved’ candidate. It is notable that Kharge entered the contest for the post only after Ashok Gehlot stepped out following a political stir in Rajasthan. Kharge was allegedly ‘pushed’ into the elections by the central leadership, NDTV said in the report.

Source: Twitter/NDTV

Congress workers and supporters lashed out at NDTV

The title of the report did not go well with the Congress workers and supporters, and they attacked NDTV for calling Kharge a ‘Gandhi-proxy.’

TanmayMudgal said, “This is very disrespectful towards a senior leader like @kharge Ji, who has served the party and country in many capacities. Please be a little cautious with your language.”

Random stuff said, “Hey, NDTV. Its K..H..A..R..G..E & THAROOR. DISGUSTED at your disrespect for a person and the process. The diktat you’re blindly following & setting this negative narrative. Those giving you these diktats WONT last, you will. Prepare to face the music then.”

Sattulucknowite said, “Who told u that Mr. Kharge is a proxy?? You are insulting 16.7% Dalits and other underprivileged people of this country.”

Agraj Adhwaryu said, “Show some respect to  seasoned and senior person like Mr. Kharge, we know your shares have been sold by a corporate house, but this doesn’t mean you should sell your soul too… or have you?”

Rahul Mukherji said, “Dear Dr Prannoy Roy, has your channel become so conceited that they are unable to name Kharge? That they’ve to replace his name with a derogatory term? The arrogance is mind-boggling.”

Kanwal Chawla said, “What the hell is this? Why is NDTV using such a superfluous tag of “Gandhi-Proxy” to disparage Congress party?”

Elections for Congress President post

The elections for the Congress President post were held on October 17. Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge battled out for the post of Congress President after Rahul Gandhi refused to ‘stand’ for the elections even as the party continues to struggle electorally. The results will be announced on October 19.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

