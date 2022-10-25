Pop sensation Katy Perry had her fans concerned after a video of her eye malfunctioning on stage during one of her performances at the Las Vegas Resorts World show recently went viral on the internet.

In the viral video, the singer can be seen blinking with one eye, while the other one remains closed. She tries to fix it by touching the side of her face, attempting it twice before she could open both eyes properly.

Katy Perry eye during a concert pic.twitter.com/dDQp7MTWA8 — Interesting AF (@InterestingAF1) October 24, 2022

Perry appeared a bit shocked for a moment before shrewdly asking the audience on her microphone to make more noise for her band.

Her show at the Las Vegas Resorts World, titled Play, is themed around the pop star being a toy, in which Katy Perry plays a doll living in a big toy box. During the performance, Katy Perry dressed in a silver dress made out of crushed soda cans for the effect.

The video of her eye malfunctioning was shared by a TikTok user called Katy Perry TV and has had over 17 million views in over 24 hours. In the clip, the singer finishes her song and sashays on the stage while placing her hands on her hips. However, at that very moment, her eye begins to strangely malfunction.

One of her eyes is shut while the other is flickering open and closed in the clip shared on TikTok. Then, the singer touches her a few times and her eyes return to normal.

Fans express concern for Katy Perry eye malfunctioning

Soon after the video went viral on the internet, her fans take to social media platforms to express concern for the singer. One of the first comments on the TikTok video worryingly asks, “Is she ok?” Another one said, “Is this for real? Really worried for her.”

On Twitter too, the video was shared by her fans and concerns poured in immediately as fans inquired if the pop singer was suffering from any illness for having difficulty blinking her eyes.

Anyone have any ideas as to what is wrong with Katy Perry’s eye? 😟 pic.twitter.com/GKpFQzqotG — Honeybee🐝 (@honeyestbee) October 24, 2022

Many attributed Katy Perry’s eye malfunctioning to the Pfizer vaccine.

#KatyPerry: Eye of the #Pfizer. Almost sad if she wasn’t another crazy cultist pic.twitter.com/UvUIqy0mIw — DontComply 🕳 (@DontComply) October 24, 2022

Katy Perry: Eye of the Pfizer. pic.twitter.com/MpK1EnP674 — Kevin smith (@KJ00355197) October 24, 2022

While fans were worried for Katy Perry, many speculated that the cause for her eye malfunctioning could be her false eyelash glue stick that stuck her eye shut. Still, others thought her eyes were dry, and she may have had a migraine or she could have had an eye spasm due to stress or fatigue.

But many social media users also ascribed the current eye malfunction to the ‘wonk’s eye‘ that the singer suffers from. Last year, Katy Perry revealed on American Idol that she had wonk’s eye.

However, the singer is yet to respond to the raging controversy and has not issued a clarification on the matter