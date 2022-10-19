Hyderabad: Driver of DAV Public School’s principal sexually assaults a 4-year-old student, arrested

On Tuesday, the Hyderabad Police arrested an individual named Rajini Kumar for allegedly sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl student studying at the DAV Public School in Banjara Hills. The accused worked as a driver for the school principal and would also handle odd tasks at the school such as maintaining the laboratories and running errands for the staff members.

According to the reports, the girl was repeatedly assaulted over a span of a few months, and it came to light only when the parents of the victim girl noticed changes in her behaviour and questioned her on October 18. The girl had been depressed and crying over the last two months. She was asked by the parents about her school activities when she opened up about being in pain.

The girl then was taken to the Bharosa counselling centre where she revealed that she was in pain and that the accused had taken the advantage of her. She said that the accused used his fingers to sexually assault her in the laboratory which is opposite the principal’s chamber in the school. She also said that she was later brought home.

She was taken to the school on the very next day where she pointed at the accused named Rajini Kumar. The parents then filed a complaint at the Banjara Hills Police Station. The Police arrested the accused and booked the principal of the school for negligence. Meanwhile, the parents of the victim girl caught hold of the accused and thrashed him with a stick, the video of which went viral over social media.

The Hyderabad police have registered a case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the POCSO Act against the driver. “The parents observed that the girl had become less active and would cry abruptly. On being prodded by parents, the child told them about the driver’s misbehaviour”, the police said.

According to the police, several other students were afraid of the driver who would enter the classrooms in absence of teachers and teach discipline to the students. He would also handle odd tasks at the school such as maintaining the laboratories and running errands for the staff members. The police said that the driver came in contact with the victim during his routine tasks and sexually assaulted her when she was found alone.

However, the principal of the school stated that she was not aware of her driver’s actions. Parents of many other students studying in the DAV Public School in Banjara Hills had already complained about the driver to the principal. Now parents are protesting against the school and demanding justice in the case.

Venkat Sainath, joint secretary, of Hyderabad Schools Parents Association took cognizance of the incident and said, “Cops must ensure the accused gets the severest punishment. Even the school management must be held accountable”. The Police are investigating the matter to check if the accused has harassed or abused other students as stated by the parents.