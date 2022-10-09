This week, the Narendra Modi government in India sent a demarche to the Justin Trudeau-led Canadian government urging that it halt the purported Khalistan referendum planned by a banned organisation for November 6 in Ontario since it would violate India’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. A top Ministry of External Affairs official delivered the demarche to a senior official of the Canadian High Commission, and the Indian Embassy in Ottawa would also convey India’s deep concern to Global Affairs, Canada, in the upcoming week.

A purported referendum on Khalistan was held on September 19 in Brampton, Ontario, Canada. It was organised by the pro-Khalistani outfit Sikhs For Justice. Over 100,000 Canadian Sikhs reportedly turned out to participate in the “referendum.” Despite vehement objections from the Indian government, the Canadian government let the so-called referendum proceed. According to SFJ, they will contact the UN and other international organisations after getting the Canadian Sikhs’ approval for the Indian state Punjab’s independence from India.

On September 22, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi called the so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farcical exercise’ and conveyed India’s concerns over the use of Canadian territory by politically motivated extremists against India.

Despite stating on September 16 to respect India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and assuring that the Canadian government will not recognise the so-called referendum, the Trudeau government due to its vote bank politics refrained from stopping the first phase of the referendum which took place in Brampton. The Trudeau government has offered a standard excuse that people in his country have the right to assemble and express their views peacefully and without violating the law, despite India raising the issue of Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) run by Sikh extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu with the Canadian government and national security agencies.

Indian security agencies and senior officials warned Canada that if the Trudeau government fails to stop the Khalistani extremists from brainwashing Sikh youths and controlling Gurudwaras, they may end up carving out a Khalistan in Canada.

Notably, the Indian government on September 23, issued an advisory for Indians visiting Canada. MEA advised Indians to exercise caution in the wake of increased hate crime anti-India activities in Canada.

Instead of taking action against the perpetrators of hate crimes against Indians and particularly Hindus, the Trudeau government issued a counter-advisory on September 27 advising Canadians to avoid traveling to the areas 10 kilometres in the vicinity of the international border with Pakistan in Punjab, Gujarat, and Rajasthan citing ‘unpredictable security situation and presence of landmines and unexploded ordnance.’

Recently, hate crime against Indians has increased in Canada. On September 14, In Toronto, several Khalistani terrorists spray-painted anti-Indian messages on the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple. The Hindu temple’s walls were painted with the slogans “Khalistan Zindabad, Hindustan Murdabad.” The Indian High Commissioner in Ottawa had condemned the attack and demanded action to be taken, however, no strong action has been taken against the culprits till now.

We strongly condemn defacing of BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir Toronto with anti-India graffiti. Have requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action on perpetrators. @MEAIndia @IndiainToronto @PIB_India @DDNewslive @CanadainIndia @cgivancouver — India in Canada (@HCI_Ottawa) September 15, 2022

Although the Trudeau government maintained that it does not recognise the SFJ-backed so-called Khalistan Referendum, Canada’s National Democratic Party (NDP) has openly declared its support for the Khalistan Referendum in Canada, citing it as a basic human right granted to the Canadian Sikhs by local and international laws. NDP leader and MP Jagmeet Singh have backed the referendum. When asked about the same by the local media, he said, “Some people are spreading misinformation to create division, distract and misinform the public. The simple truth is that everyone has the unalienable right to pursue impudence through a referendum.”

Now, the fact that NDP is an ally of the Trudeau government is what might prompt a strong reaction from the Modi government which is already putting pressure on the Canadian government against the rise of pro-Khalistan activities in the country.