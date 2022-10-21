In a shocking development, Kerala Higher Education and Social Justice Minister Dr R Bindu has said that the disturbing incident of the human sacrifice of two women in Kerala was the result of frustration caused by globalisation and the efforts of some reactionary forces to restore hollow and obsolete value systems.

According to the Social Justice Minister, while such incidents occurred throughout India, they were quickly brought to light in the southern state because the public is more aware and vigilant. According to her, one of the reasons for this is “the frustration caused by globalisation.”

“People are falling into traps as they desperately try to make a quick buck as a result of globalization. In such a situation, some people are easily duped by false illusions that human sacrifices can bring them wealth. People are given illusory promises in order for them to commit such heinous crimes and scams,” the minister added.

The accused couple, Bhagaval Singh (68), a massage therapist, and his wife Laila (59) are examples of this, she claims, saying that they committed the crime for financial gain. “They wanted a little more financial stability in their lives, so they joined the prime accused Mohammed Shafi (52) who is a born criminal,” the Social Justice Minister went on to say.

R Bindu cited the efforts of some “reactionary” forces to revive “hollow” or “obsolete” value systems as another reason for such incidents.

What was even more shocking was the minister dragging RSS into the scene and blaming the organisation and its “actions” for the alleged revival of conservative and reactionary ideas.

When asked who is behind the alleged revival of such value systems, the minister said, “Who is seeking to resurrect reactionary forces among us? What is its name? Who is reviving or reintroducing very conservative, reactionary, and outmoded ideas?” When asked if she meant the Sangh Parivar or the RSS, Bindu replied, “Both.” “Yes. The consequences of their actions can be felt and seen all over the world, including Kerala, and we are watching with bated breath.” Despite the fact that Kerala is a progressive state with renaissance and public movements, as well as a high literacy rate, such incidents occur, and it is grave concern.

The minister claimed that the CM Pinarayi Vijayan-led state government is conducting awareness programs in various districts.

In the horrific Kerala human sacrifice case, police discovered various shreds of evidence, including weapons, during an eight-hour evidence collection drive at the Elanthoor house. This was the place where the three accused, Mohammad Shafi, Bhagaval Singh, and his wife Laila carried out the horrific murder of two women as a human sacrifice ritual for financial gains.

The three accused were present alongside the police at the house as one after another, several horrifying details of the crime emerged with the evidence.

Mohammad Shafi, the main accused reportedly told the investigation team during the search that 10Kg of human meat was stored in the freezer. On the fridge, Shafi’s fingerprints were also found. Shafi cooked the human meat in a pressure cooker and burnt the remains behind a massage centre run by accused Bhagaval Singh.

The Ernakulam Judicial First-Class Magistrate Court granted police custody of all three accused until October 24 at the request of Kerala Police.

Mohammad Shafi, the main accused, is said to have a strange taste for cruelty, inflicting brutal injuries on his victims.

According to the police, the sight of blood rushing out of the wounds of victims would excite Shafi. “He (Shafi) has now been exposed as a psychopath and a sexual pervert.” He derives sexual pleasure from his actions and will go to any length, including murder, for it,” said C Nagaraju, the Police Commissioner, adding that he is a sadist with a desire to injure, harm, and kill.

Laila, the accused who previously confessed to cooking the victims’ flesh, has expressed regret for her heinous actions. However, the main conspirator, Mohammad Shafi, has expressed no regret.

The Kerala Police’s special team investigating the Elanthoor human sacrifice case is looking into Mohammed Shafi’s financial dealings to see if there are any other people involved in the heinous murders.