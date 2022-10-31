On October 29, Mumbai Police arrested a 28-year-old food delivery man identified as Akash for allegedly having sexual intercourse with a dog inside a mall. He was arrested after 61-year-old animal activist and member of MGO Bombay Animal Rights Minu Sheth filed a complaint in the matter.

Sheth regularly feeds the victim dog. On October 29, he received a video of the accused having sexual intercourse with the six-month-old dog on Hira Panna Mall’s premises. The video was sent by Vijay Mohnani, president of Bombay Animal Rights, who asked Sheth to file a complaint in the matter.

The dog was fed by both Sheth and the staff of a bar and restaurant located in the mall. As per reports, the accused had been raping the dog for several days. A delivery executive saw him indulge in the act and made a video that was then forwarded to his colleagues and others, from where it eventually reached Mohnani.

Mid-Day quoted Mohnani as saying, “I am deeply hurt by this accident, this is the second such incident in the Powai area.” He added that last year a similar incident came to light where a dog named Nuri was raped by a person who not only raped the dog but also inserted a stick in the private parts of the animal.

Mohnani said, “The dog has been medically examined and has swelling in her private parts. She has been admitted to the hospital for treatment. She is very scared; I have a request to Mumbaikars to help her. Not with treatment expenses, but by adopting her.”

Dog behaviourist and trainer Niharika Gandhi said, “These delivery boys come to our doorstep, enter our safe circle, and this is what they are capable of. There has to be a verification of character. Do these companies check for prior police records? We have lost 23 dogs this year to hit-and-runs due to commercial vehicles and private cars. It’s a sad situation.”

A case was registered against the accused under Section 377 (unnatural sexual offenses) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the prevention of cruelty to Animal Act, 1960. The accused was sent to police remand by Bandra court on October 31.