Monday, October 31, 2022
HomeNews ReportsMumbai: Police arrest 28-year-old food delivery executive for raping a dog in a Powai...
News Reports
Updated:

Mumbai: Police arrest 28-year-old food delivery executive for raping a dog in a Powai mall

A delivery executive saw him indulge in the act and made a video that was then forwarded to his colleagues and others.

OpIndia Staff
Dog raped in Mumbai
28 year old accused was arrested for raping dog multiple times (Representational image: Unsplashed)
11

On October 29, Mumbai Police arrested a 28-year-old food delivery man identified as Akash for allegedly having sexual intercourse with a dog inside a mall. He was arrested after 61-year-old animal activist and member of MGO Bombay Animal Rights Minu Sheth filed a complaint in the matter.

Sheth regularly feeds the victim dog. On October 29, he received a video of the accused having sexual intercourse with the six-month-old dog on Hira Panna Mall’s premises. The video was sent by Vijay Mohnani, president of Bombay Animal Rights, who asked Sheth to file a complaint in the matter.

The dog was fed by both Sheth and the staff of a bar and restaurant located in the mall. As per reports, the accused had been raping the dog for several days. A delivery executive saw him indulge in the act and made a video that was then forwarded to his colleagues and others, from where it eventually reached Mohnani.

Mid-Day quoted Mohnani as saying, “I am deeply hurt by this accident, this is the second such incident in the Powai area.” He added that last year a similar incident came to light where a dog named Nuri was raped by a person who not only raped the dog but also inserted a stick in the private parts of the animal.

Mohnani said, “The dog has been medically examined and has swelling in her private parts. She has been admitted to the hospital for treatment. She is very scared; I have a request to Mumbaikars to help her. Not with treatment expenses, but by adopting her.”

Dog behaviourist and trainer Niharika Gandhi said, “These delivery boys come to our doorstep, enter our safe circle, and this is what they are capable of. There has to be a verification of character. Do these companies check for prior police records? We have lost 23 dogs this year to hit-and-runs due to commercial vehicles and private cars. It’s a sad situation.”

A case was registered against the accused under Section 377 (unnatural sexual offenses) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the prevention of cruelty to Animal Act, 1960. The accused was sent to police remand by Bandra court on October 31.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsDog rape
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
594,011FollowersFollow
27,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com