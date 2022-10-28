On 28th October 2022, Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan commenced his Azadi March from Lahore to Islamabad. In a video message posted on Twitter before the march, the former cricketer who is now a politician explained that the goal of the rally was to prevent “foreign puppets” from running Pakistan, not to advance “personal or political” goals.

چیئرمین عمران خان کا حقیقی آزادی مارچ کے حوالے سے خصوصی پیغام #WeTrustImranKhan pic.twitter.com/bAcQ0fs0AJ — PTI (@PTIofficial) October 27, 2022

Imran Khan said, “My fellow Pakistanis, tomorrow at 11 am, I am starting my ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’ from Liberty Square. I want all of you to participate in the same. This march is not meant for any political purpose or personal agenda, or to topple any government for making up a new. This march is meant to bring real freedom to the country. Since when Pakistan has formed when we got independence from British rule, this equally big fight is going on to get real freedom.”

Imran Khan further said, “What is the motive behind this march? The decision taken about the country should be made within the country. No puppet of any foreign powers should make the decisions for our country. The second thing is that justice should prevail. Everyone should be equal before the law. Justice should be done in order to make people happy and free. Because happiness follows justice. A small group of people is always sitting in power. They loot every time and give clean chit to themselves. This freedom march is meant to get freedom from their clutches.”

Imran Khan added, “Insha Allah, tomorrow at 11 am, we will take the march. This march will not stop until we bring real freedom to this country. And it will happen at a time when people will decide through a clean and unbiased election who should rule this country. It should not happen that someone hatches a conspiracy with the help of foreign powers and topple the government and place the puppets to rule. We want a country Qaid-e-Azam fought for. We want a country envisioned by Allama Iqbal. Pakistan Zindabad.”

The Iron lady Dr.Yasmeen Rashid is ready for Haqiqi Azadi long March. #حقیقی_آزادی_مارچ pic.twitter.com/fRDrMCv2zK — PTI Rwp Official (@PTIOfficialRWP) October 28, 2022

The PTI leader’s long-standing demand that the current government call early elections is considered the impetus behind the march. The 70-year-old leader is leading this rally for the second time. A similar march that Khan had organized earlier in May ended violently and in bloodshed after police and PTI protesters battled in numerous places.

Despite calls for non-violence and peace by PTI officials, including Khan, during the Haqeeqi Azadi march, Islamabad police claimed it is fully prepared to make sure that no adverse incident happens. In order to accomplish this, more than 13,000 officers have been stationed in the capital of Pakistan.

On November 4, the march will arrive in Islamabad after travelling through the cities of Kamonki, Gujranwala, Daska, Sumbrial, Lala Musa, Khariyan, Gujjar Khan, and Rawalpindi. As soon as the march reaches Islamabad, a sit-in under Imran Khan’s direction is anticipated.