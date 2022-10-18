Prime Minister Modi will celebrate Diwali with soldiers on October 24, sources close to PMO said. Since he was first elected, the prime minister has celebrated Diwali with soldiers every year. PM Modi is also expected to visit the border village of Maana and meet with locals and troops.

Prior to Diwali, on October 21 and 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to the Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines. PM Modi will assess the current development projects at Kedarnath during his visit.

PM is scheduled to visit Kedarnath on October 21. He would proceed to Badrinath the same day after visiting the shrine. After spending the night, PM will offer prayers at the shrine on October 22. He will also evaluate initiatives carried out in line with the Badrinath master plan.

On the occasion of the Prime Minister’s visit, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Kedarnath on October 11 to assess the status of development projects underway within the region. Dhami told reporters following the visit that work has been moving ahead at a rapid pace.

“Kedarpuri is being constructed under the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I have come here to inspect the development work. The work will be completed by December 2023,” he remarked. “Today, I inspected the re-development works being carried out in Kedarnath. Work is also underway on a masterplan for Badrinath,” CM Dhami continued.

Terror threat to blow Hindu religious shrines

A note addressed to the Haridwar railway station threatened to blow up the Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines as well as other revered locations and train stations in Uttarakhand. According to Aruna Bharti, Additional Superintendent of Police, Government Railway Police (GRP), the letter was received by the superintendent of the Haridwar railway station on October 10.

The message’s sender, who identified himself as Jameer Ahmad, the “area commander” of the terrorist group Jaish-E-Mohammed, vowed to exact retribution on Jammu and Kashmir for the murders of “Jihadis.” According to the statement, the attacks would happen on October 25 and 27.

Diwali celebrations in Ayodhya

On October 23, PM Modi is expected to spend Diwali at Ayodhya, where a massive ceremony is planned. The Ram ki Paudi ghats in Ayodhya have been prepared for the sixth Deepotsav, according to the Uttar Pradesh government.

Sources claim that during Diwali, up to 17 lakh earthen lamps would be lit at Ayodhya. Diwali festivities in Uttar Pradesh have been organised by the state government since the Yogi Adityanatah government assumed office.