On Friday, the 22-year-old Pakistani named Rizwan Ashraf was taken to the Directorate of Forensic Sciences in Gandhinagar for a narco test. The military agencies have conducted his required medical and fitness tests and have prepared a questionnaire for Rizwan. The Islamist was arrested by the BSF after he crossed the international border to kill ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

According to the reports, the military officers brought Ashraf to Gandhinagar on Monday and conducted all the medical tests required to be executed before the narco test. The authorities have also finalized the set of questions to be asked to Ashraf during the narco test. His test is said to begin on Friday morning and will continue till agencies are satisfied.

The authorities had earlier taken permission from Sriganganagar Court for Rizwan’s narco test and performed all the required medical tests on him in the last four days. Ashraf was arrested on July 16 by the BSF from the Hindumalkot border outpost in the Sriganganagar district of Rajasthan and was put in the high-security jail at Ajmer.

He was then handed over to the Police but refused to speak even after the Intelligence Bureau, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and the Military Intelligence Agency interrogated him. Later, he confessed that he had crossed the international border to kill the ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her alleged ‘blasphemous’ remarks against Prophet Mohammed.

Earlier, it was reported that Ashraf is a resident of Mandi Bahauddin of Punjab province in Pakistan and was apprehended on July 16 at around 11 pm. A patrolling squad discovered him in suspicious condition and he was subsequently nabbed and frisked right away. The security agencies also recovered an 11-inch long knife, religious texts, clothing, food, and sand in his belongings. According to the officers further, the accused intended to visit Ajmer Dargah first and then assassinate Nupur Sharma.

The Police also later revealed that Ashraf belonged to an Islamic extremist political party in Pakistan named Tehreek-e-Labbaik. He had been earlier arrested by the Pakistan Police for dismantling the statue of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh in August 2021. “Tehreek-e-Labbaik, a Pakistani organization has made plans to kill Nupur Sharma. Rizwan who is a Pakistani terrorist was also influenced by Tehreek-e-Labbaik. As per their plan, he wanted to enter India from across the border”, the Police had confirmed.

The controversy over Nupur Sharma’s comments during a TV debate has taken a horrible turn, with Sharma getting countless death threats and numerous others being attacked by Islamists simply for supporting her on social media. Islamists have already assassinated two people for extending their support to Nupur Sharma. Several other people have been threatened with death.