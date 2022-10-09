Sunday, October 9, 2022
HomeNews ReportsTej Pratap Yadav storms out of RJD's national convention midway accusing party leader Shyam Rajak...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Tej Pratap Yadav storms out of RJD’s national convention midway accusing party leader Shyam Rajak of hurling abuses at him and his sister

Tej Pratap Yadav said that he has recording of the abuses hurled at him by Shyam Rajak, and he will upload the same on his page

OpIndia Staff
Tej Pratap Yadav abandons RJD's national convention midway, accuses party Gen Secy Shyam Rajak of hurling abuses at him
Tej Pratap Yadav (Left), Shyam Rajak (Right).
17

Tej Pratap Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) politician and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son, angrily came out of the party’s national meeting in New Delhi today, saying that senior RJD leader Shyam Rajak yelled obscenities at him, his personal assistant, and his sister. Tej Pratap Yadav stormed out of the party’s two-day national convention on Sunday, telling reporters that Shyam Rajak attacked him when he called to inquire about the program’s time.

‘He abused me when I asked him about the party meeting timing. Rajak also used expletives at my sister and my PA too. I have the audio too that I will post on my page and then the people of Bihar will know the truth,’ Tej Pratap Yadav told reporters while coming out of the meeting. RJD is having its two-day national convention in Delhi

Labelling Shyam Rajak as a BJP and RSS man, Yadav said, ‘Shyam Rajak abused me, my personal assistant sister today when I asked him about the schedule of the meeting. I have an audio recording & I’ll put it on my social media. Such BJP-RSS people should be thrown out of the party.’

Storming out of the venue, Tej Pratap said that nobody is going to sit there to hear abuse, saying that Shyam Rajak abused him.

RJD National General Secretary Shyam Rajak said that he has nothing to make a remark about. “I have no comments to make on it. He is saying what he wants to say because he is powerful, I am a Dalit man, and cannot say anything,” Rajak said.

The RJD’s two-day national conference began today in New Delhi. However, the RJD appears to be in disarray, as state president Jagdanand Singh snubbed the two-day national conference. The meeting takes place before RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav travels to Singapore for a kidney transplant on October 10.

Since his son Sudhakar Singh was forced to leave as the agricultural minister in the Nitish Kumar administration, Jagdanand Singh has been dissatisfied with the party’s senior leadership, as per reports.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,451FollowersFollow
27,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com