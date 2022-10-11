On Monday, the Uttar Pradesh police lodged an official complaint against two Islamists for showing disrespect to the National Flag during the Eid Milad-Un-Nabi celebrations in Prayagraj. The accused put up the flag on the loudspeaker system in the rally and could be seen setting foot upon it. The two accused have been identified as Faraz, a resident of Sudnipur, and Shamshad, a resident of Lahar Pater.

According to the reports, the Muslim Committee in the capital city of Uttar Pradesh had conducted a rally on Sunday on the occasion of Eid Milad-Un-Nabi in which hundreds of Islamists participated and wandered around the Hanumanganj area. They also established DJ systems to celebrate the Islamic festival that marks the observance of the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad.

However, the Islamists insulted the National Flag by mounting it on the DJ system and setting foot on it. The images of the incident went viral over social media in which one of the accused could be seen insulting the Tricolour.

The Prayagraj Police took cognizance of the event and identified two accused who disrespected the Tricolor during the rally. They registered an FIR against the two and booked them under Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. The Police have also launched a manhunt to nab the two accused who are absconding at present.

To note, similar processions were conducted by Islamists in several parts of the country where the participants created violence and disrupted peace and harmony. The Islamist participants in Amethi and Azamgadh raised the slogans of ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ meanwhile those in Belagavi, Karnataka attacked a few members of the Hindu organisation.

The same beheading slogan was raised in Azamgarh, UPpic.twitter.com/noyAU36FHD — Swati Goel Sharma (@swati_gs) October 10, 2022

Also, in Pipad town of Jodhpur, Rajasthan, several Islamists participating in the rally on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi raised ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ slogans. The video of the incident went viral on social media, following which the main accused Roshan Ali, who instigated the mob to raise the slogans was arrested.

Similarly, West Bengal too was in the grips of violence on Sunday as the Hindu community in the Mominpore locality of Kolkata in West Bengal came under Islamist attack as they geared up to celebrate the annual Lakshmi Puja, which incidentally fell on the same day when Muslims celebrated Eid Milad-Un-Nabi.