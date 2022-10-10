A group of five Islamists attacked activists of Sriram Sena, an organisation that champions the rights of Hindus, after Eid prayers on Sunday afternoon and following a road rage, a report published in The Hindustan Times said.

On 9 October 2022, Amin Jangushaikh and four others were wandering around the streets of Belagavi, a town 500 kms away from Bengaluru, after offering prayers on the occasion of Eid Milad-Un-Nabi, the Islamic festival that marks the observance of the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad.

While loitering on the road, Amin and his friends picked up a quarrel with Hindu activists of Sriram Sena alleging that the latter were not allowing them to pass. The road rage turned violent as Amin and four others attacked the Sriram Sena activists, injuring at least three of them.

However, the Belagavi superintendent of police Sanjeev Patil termed the incident as a result of personal enmity and appealed to the people not to disrupt peace and harmony in the region.

The Islamists attacked Sena activists Gopal Bandivaddar and Ravi Bandivaddar with knives while one Nanjundi Bandivaddar, who had gone to pacify the situation was attacked with an iron rod.

The injured were admitted to the government hospital at Ramdurg, and police personnel have been deployed in the town to avert an escalation in the conflict between the two sides.

Violence erupts in several parts of the country on Eid Milad-Un-Nabi

It is noteworthy to mention that the violence against Hindu activists in Belagavi is not an isolated incident of Islamists going on a rampage.

On October 9, a procession was taken out in Pipad town of district Jodhpur, Rajasthan, in which the participating Islamists raised ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ slogans on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. The video of the incident went viral on social media, following which the main accused that instigated the mob to raise the slogans was arrested. Identified as Roshan Ali, the accused was reportedly involved in communal violence in the past as well.

Similarly, West Bengal too was in the grips of violence on Sunday as the Hindu community in the Mominpore locality of Kolkata in West Bengal came under Islamist attack as they geared up to celebrate the annual Lakshmi Puja, which incidentally fell on the same day when Muslims celebrated Eid Milad-Un-Nabi.

Sukanta Majumdar, BJP Chief of West Bengal, informed that bikes and shops belonging to Hindus were vandalised by Islamists at Maila Depot in Mominpore. Videos of the violence went viral on the internet, highlighting the vulnerability of the Hindu population in the state.