UP: Man arrested for impersonating as cop, wanted to avoid toll

On Saturday (October 1), the Firozabad police arrested a man for impersonating a cop and extorting money from local residents.
As per reports, the accused was identified as Mukesh Yadav. A resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, Mukesh forged his identity in order to avoid paying tax at toll plazas.
On being asked about his identity fraud, the accused informed, “I was never inducted into the police force of the State. I wear this uniform and keep the ID of an inspector to avoid paying toll tax.”
Mukhesh conceded that he did not know how to legally join the police force. “Yes, I impersonated as a cop to save toll tax,” he was heard as saying.
In a statement, the Firozabad police said that the accused was nabbed from the Ushayani bypass at about 9:30 pm on Saturday (October 1). They informed that Mukesh, the son of Ramkishan Yadav, was caught extorting money from people.
थाना टूण्डला पुलिस टीम द्वारा एक अभियुक्त को पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर की वर्दी पहन कर वाहनों से अवैध वसूली करते हुए किया गया गिरफ्तार ।
अभियुक्त के कब्जे से फर्जी आधार कार्ड, पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर का फर्जी आईडी कार्ड, पुलिस की वर्दी में फोटो व अन्य सामान बरामद । pic.twitter.com/q7mMhkHHfc
The police have so far recovered a brown coloured purse, 2 Aadhar Cards, 2 Pan Cards, one driving licence, one identity card, and 3 ATM cards. They have also seized cash worth ₹2200, a pair of cell phones and passport-size photos.