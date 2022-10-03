UP: Man arrested for impersonating as cop, wanted to avoid toll

Monday, October 3, 2022
As per reports, the accused was identified as Mukesh Yadav. A resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, Mukesh forged his identity in order to avoid paying tax at toll plazas.

On Saturday (October 1), the Firozabad police arrested a man for impersonating a cop and extorting money from local residents.

On being asked about his identity fraud, the accused informed, “I was never inducted into the police force of the State. I wear this uniform and keep the ID of an inspector to avoid paying toll tax.”

Mukhesh conceded that he did not know how to legally join the police force. “Yes, I impersonated as a cop to save toll tax,” he was heard as saying.

In a statement, the Firozabad police said that the accused was nabbed from the Ushayani bypass at about 9:30 pm on Saturday (October 1). They informed that Mukesh, the son of Ramkishan Yadav, was caught extorting money from people.

The police have so far recovered a brown coloured purse, 2 Aadhar Cards, 2 Pan Cards, one driving licence, one identity card, and 3 ATM cards. They have also seized cash worth ₹2200, a pair of cell phones and passport-size photos.

