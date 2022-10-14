The West Bengal police’s high-handedness in dealing with the October 9th anti-Hindu violence in Mominpur, where the Islamists orchestrated a targeted attack on the Hindu community, is on display once again. Days after the West Bengal police arrested BJP State President Sukanta Majumdar and some other BJP leaders while they were en route to the riot-hit area, a Kolkata-based journalist named Manab Guha has also been taken into custody, reports Aaj Tak.

Journalist Manab Guha has been arrested and framed in non bailable sections by Girish Park P.S bcz he spoke ground reality of Mominpur Violence.

For how long this witch hunt of fearless journalism would continue & to what extent we shall allow this nefarious design of State? pic.twitter.com/pdiTSFzPHP — Pratyush Singh🇮🇳 (@PratyushWB) October 13, 2022

The photojournalist’s alleged “crime” was that he dared to post footage and images of anti-Hindu violence on social media. Interestingly, West Bengal police justified their arbitrary action by claiming that such recordings could have generated additional hostility in society.

West Bengal police arrest BJP leader en route to Mominpur

It may be recalled that the West Bengal police had similarly detained the BJP leaders when they were on their way to Mominpur. Condemning the West Bengal police’s excesses at the behest of the Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, the BJP state president tweeted, “Shameful that West Bengal police under CM @MamataOfficial failed in protecting the Hindu brothers and sisters and when we are going to visit the violence-hit Mominpur, arrested me.”

Criticising the West Bengal government for pushing an anti-Hindu agenda in the state, the BJP state president had stated that it was ironic that the police were detaining innocent individuals rather than taking action against the TMC goons and radical elements notwithstanding their siege of police stations and attacks on police officers during the recent anti-Hindu violence in Mominpur.

The BJP president said that there was a major conspiracy being devised with the state administration’s help to convert West Bengal into West Bangladesh.

He asserted that in Muslim-majority areas like Mominpur and Iqbalpur, the TMC goons are helping radical Muslims commit crimes against Hindus in order to drive them out and encroach upon their land. He claimed that they were not allowed to even approach the area in order to prevent this conspiracy from being revealed to the people of the country.

Meanwhile, on 12th October 2022, the Calcutta High Court directed the West Bengal DGP to form an SIT to investigate Mominpore violence and submit its report. The court has also asked the police to ensure that no further violence takes place.

OpIndia reported how Islamists vandalised bikes and shops belonging to Hindus at Maila Depot in Mominpore on Sunday (October 9) evening. OpIndia had learnt that the Hindus were targeted by Islamists for refusing to dismantle the Durga Puja pandals, ahead of the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

We also shared the ordeals of the Hindu victims who came under the vicious attack of Islamists on October 9, as they geared up to celebrate the annual Lakshmi Puja.