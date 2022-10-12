Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Calcutta HC directs DGP West Bengal to form an SIT to investigate Mominpore violence and submit its report within 2 weeks

A PIL was filed in the High Court over the violence that took place in Mominpore and Iqbalpur from Saturday to Monday. After hearing the case, a vacation bench of the High Court on Wednesday ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the case.

Calcutta High Court asked pollice to form SIT to probe Mominpur violence. Image Source: Live Law
On 12th October 2022, the Calcutta High Court directed the West Bengal DGP to form an SIT to investigate Mominpore violence and submit its report. The court has also asked the police to ensure that no further violence takes place.

A PIL was filed in the High Court over the violence that took place in Mominpore and Iqbalpur from Saturday to Monday. After hearing the case, a vacation bench of the High Court on Wednesday ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the case.

The plea said, “The tense situation is also likely to spread to other parts of the city and the State. The police and administration have remained mute spectators. The situation looks to further worsen and has gone out of the hands of the administration.”

The court made it clear that state Director General of Police Manoj Malviya and Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goel will have to supervise the investigation. At the same time, a report will have to be submitted to the High Court after two weeks on how much damage has been done in this violence and what is the nature of the investigation.

The court also ordered compensation to those affected by the violence. The division bench asked the police what action has been taken on the basis of the FIRs lodged. On behalf of the state, the Officer-in-Charge of Iqbalpur Police Station told the court that several firearms, bombs, and bullets were recovered. Besides, 42 people involved in the clash have been arrested.

The complainant had sought an NIA probe into the Mominpore case. But the court dismissed it. The high court said there was no need for any other agency to investigate at the moment when the police were investigating. The high court asked the Kolkata Police Commissioner to take necessary steps to maintain communal harmony in the area. The police administration has to ensure that people of all religions are safe there.

On Sunday (October 9), the Hindu community in the Mominpore locality of Kolkata in West Bengal came under attack as they geared up to celebrate the annual Lakshmi Puja.

