AAP’s jailed minister Satyendar Jain invokes 26/11 Mumbai terrorist Ajmal Kasab after his leaked massage video

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi’s minister, currently jailed in Tihar, invoked 26/11 Mumbai attack terrorist Ajmal Kasab and said that ‘even he got free trial’. He claimed the leak of his video where he is getting massage by a rape convict inside the jail would prejudice his trial. He claimed he does not have privilege and has actually lost 28 kgs while in prison. He claimed he was not getting proper food. However, Tihar authorities have denied the allegations and said that Jain has in fact gained 8 kgs weight and is getting proper food.

#WATCH | Latest CCTV footage sourced from Tihar jail sources show Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain getting proper food in the jail.



Tihar Jail sources said that Satyendar Jain has gained 8 kg of weight while being in jail, contrary to his lawyer's claims of him having lost 28 kgs. pic.twitter.com/cGEioHh5NM — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2022

In a video date 13 September, 2022, Jain can be seen eating a meal in his prison cell. There are also packaged drinking water bottles kept in his cell.

Tihar jail is run by Department of Delhi Prisons which falls under the Government of Delhi.

Jain also accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of leaking information to media. In the video that was leaked earlier this week, Jain could be seen getting a massage from a fellow inmate who turned out to be a child rape accused. When the video was initially leaked, AAP had claimed the person giving massage to Jain was a physiotherapist.

Jain is in jail over allegations of money laundering. The ED attached assets worth Rs 4.81 crores linked to Jain and his family in April. The ED launched an investigation in the case based on an FIR which was registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Jain and others under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The ED had said that Jain was being given foot massage and body massage while in the cell and that he was being served fresh-cut fruits and green salad directly in his cell by an unidentified individual. The ED further contended that Jain’s cell is being cleaned, mopped, and broomed by an unidentified person under the supervision of co-accused Ankush Jain.

The ED also said that Jain was continuously and easily able to meet co-accused Ankush Jain, Vaibhav Jain, and also his wife, Poonam Jain who visits him often in the cell. The ED alleged that the accused was violating all the norms of the jail and was meeting the jail superintendent every day, which is against the rules.