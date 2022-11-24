On Wednesday morning, a 26-year-old Hindu woman was shot at by three attackers in Murlipura in Jaipur, allegedly because she married a Muslim man. The husband, Abdul Lateef, has blamed the attack on his elder brother. Anjali survived the deadly attack, however, her condition is still critical, and she is currently under medical observation at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur.

Anjali, who works at an Ayurvedic products store, was walking from her home to work at around 10:30 am when the attack took place.

Speaking about the incident, Anjali’s husband Abdul Lateef, who works as a salesman for a mobile payment company, said, “I had gone to work when I got to know that my wife was shot while she was going to her office at about 10:30 am. I had earlier sought security from the court as my brother was against our marriage.”

Abdul Lateef informed the police that he and Anjali got married in court on July 28, 2021. However, his family was opposed to their marriage. Abdul Lateef’s family was continuously pressurising him to leave Anjali. The duo had moved to the Murlipura area following their court marriage. Lateef also lodged a complaint at Sadar police station, however, no action was taken. Lateef has alleged that the attack on Anjali was carried out by his brother Abdul Aziz and his friends.

Notably, accused Aziz had threatened Anjali and Lateef in December last year that they will have to pay the price for their interfaith marriage.

Murlipura ACP Pramod Kumar Swami informed that three people have been arrested in the case, including Anjali’s brother-in-law Abdul Aziz along with his his accomplices Kalim and Raja. The weapon used in the attack has also been recovered.

Abdul Lateef was earlier married to a Muslim girl, however, after a few months their marriage was called off and the girl was paid Rs 25 lakh for separation. Lateef’s brother Aziz, who owns a bangle factory had paid a large sum of Rs 25 lakh paid to Lateef’s first wife, DCP Swami added.