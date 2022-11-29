Deputy Commissioner exposes lies by AAP and Arvind Kejriwal, says no stone was pelted during the Surat roadshow: Details

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-3), Pinakin Parmar has denied the allegations levelled by Arvind Kejriwal that there were stones pelted during his Surat rally. This allegation was levelled by Aam Aadmi Party during his roadshow on Monday in Gujarat’s Surat.

Reportedly, during the roadshow, a scuffle broke out between BJP and AAP workers. While Arvind Kejriwal’s roadshow was crossing through Katargam locality of Surat, BJP workers chanted “Modi Modi”. Speaking to India Today/AajTak, AAP candidate Alpesh Kathiriya alleged that the stone was thrown by BJP workers. “While people are showing flowers at Kejriwal, BJP goons are throwing stones,” Kathiriya said.

“When we were moving, their (apparently referring to BJP) supporters threw a stone at us. I was thinking had they done any work in the last 27 years they would not have needed to throw stones. I would like to tell them it is Kejriwal only who will waive their electricity bills, teach your children, and offer you flowers in place of stones,” the AAP national convener said. “AAP is the party of ‘shareef’ (decent), patriots, and honest people. I am an educated person and will build schools for you. If you have to indulge in abusing others then go with them,” he said.

Taking the opportunity, Arvind Kejriwal proceeded to play victim. Kejriwal said, “They will break my eye. Have I done someone wrong? I say that I will build schools and hospitals. Show me the works done by you, do not abuse”.

The Surat police, however, said that the rally was conducted without incident and there was no stone pelting, as alleged by AAP.

Pinakin Parmar, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-3) said that Arvind Kejriwal was given Z+ security during the rally. “The rally passed off peacefully. No incident of throwing of stones took place. A minor scuffle broke out between party workers but the police controlled the situation”, he said.

Arvind Kejriwal gets support of “Muslim Fighters Club”

Ahmedabad’s Juhapura based ‘Muslim Fighters Club’ organised a meeting on Sunday, November 27, 2022, a week before the polls, where about 3,000 Muslim families pledged their allegiance to the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party. In presence of a Maulana who recited Islamic verses and amid ‘Naara-e-Takbeer, Allahu Akbar’ chants, ‘Muslim Fighters Club’ extended their support to Arvind Kejriwal.

‘Muslim Fighters Club’ also coined two slogans for AAP. “Haath ma jhaadu leelu leelu, AAP-Muslim ilu-ilu’ which loosely translates to green broom (AAP election symbol) in our hands, AAP and Muslims have ilu-ilu (ilu is often used for I-Love-You) and ‘Vote for MAGI’ where MAGI stands for Manish Sisodia (M), Arvind Kejriwal (A), Gopal Italia (G) and Isudan Gadhvi (I).

The Muslim community that had gathered there also accused Congress of taking advantage of Muslims. Imranbhai, who runs the club, claimed that the Muslim community has always been the victim of hate and only Kejriwal is the true well-wisher of Muslims. I have spoken to our Muslim brothers in Delhi and they have said their situation has improved. Arvind Kejriwal takes care of Muslims from every part of the world. He even takes care of Muslim refugees, he said. He said that he will not specify which ‘refugees’ he means, but asked the Muslims present in the audience to make calculated guesses.