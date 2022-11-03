Thursday, November 3, 2022
Australia: Queensland govt announces AUD 1 million reward for information on Rajwinder Singh, wanted in a woman’s murder case

Rajwinder Singh is wanted by the Australian Police in the 2018 murder case of 24-year-old Toyah Cordingley, and he is believed to be India

OpIndia Staff
24-year-old woman Toyah Cordingley (L) was murdered by Rajwinder Singh (R) (Image source- news.com.au)
On Thursday, the Australian Police announced a monetary reward of one million Australian dollars (about Rs 5.31 crore) to anyone who would provide information leading to the location and arrest of an Indian national named Rajwinder Singh. Singh is wanted by the Australian Police in the murder case of 24-year-old Toyah Cordingley.

According to the reports, Cordingley was allegedly murdered by 38-year-old Singh in October 2018. The victim had gone missing on October 21, 2018, and her dead body was found the following morning at Wangetti Beach, Queensland. Singh lived in Queensland but originally belongs to the Buttar Kalan area of Punjab in India.

The Queensland Police has sought public assistance for information leading to the arrest of the accused who is believed to be in India. The High Commission of India issued a statement on Thursday to reveal that three officers of the Australian Federal Police are working with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Delhi to nab the accused.

The Queensland government’s reward will aid Indian authorities in their efforts to find and apprehend Rajwinder, the Australian High Commission added in the statement. Notably, the monetary reward has been approved by Police Minister Mark Ryan as confirmed by the Queensland Police.

Rajwinder Singh was born in Buttar Kalan, Moga district, and is considered to be in India, though his exact location is unknown. On October 23, 2018, he was on his way to board a flight to India, leaving behind his wife and children, according to police. His brother had previously admitted that Rajwinder had arrived at Amritsar airport and was in psychological anguish due to work-related concerns. Since then, little is known about him.

Officers fluent in Hindi and Punjabi have been assigned to investigate the murder, which occurred while Cordingley was walking her dog. Her dead body was discovered by her father the next day at Wangetti Beach, Queensland.

“We know that people know this person, they know where this person is and we’re asking those people to do the right thing. This person is accused of a very heinous crime; a crime which has ripped a family apart”, said Police Minister Mark Ryan. Meanwhile, Detective Inspector Sonia Smith who is in charge of the case believes that there are people in Australia and overseas who can share information about the murder suspect.

“A dedicated team of detectives from Cairns, Far North and the Homicide Investigation Unit has continued to work tirelessly towards ensuring justice for Cordingley and her family. This is most definitely the time to come forward and tell us what you know”, she appealed. She further said that investigations into Toyah’s death, including bringing the person responsible to justice, remains a priority for the Queensland Police Service.

According to the local police, this is the first time a one-million-dollar reward has been announced to capture the attention of an international audience in order to find an accused. The Police have released his images at the airport and have said that anyone who has information about the accused can share it with the police via WhatsApp as well. Otherwise, people with information in India can contact the Australian Federal Police at the Australian High Commission at +91 11 4122 0972, the police noted.

